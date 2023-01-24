UAE: New exhibition on Bollywood history opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi – News





As the world’s largest film producer, India currently produces over 1,500 films a year in around 20 languages. Published: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 2:20 PM Last update: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 2:51 PM A new exhibition, ‘Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema’ has opened in Lourve Abu Dhabi. Organized in partnership with the Muse du quai Branly Jacques Chirac and France Musums, the exhibition runs from January 24 to June 4, 2023 The exhibition presents the depth and richness of the art and civilization of the Indian subcontinent through its long tradition of image-making and the diversity of the Indian film industry. Through more than 80 works of art, including photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and more than 30 film clips, the exhibition explores the rich history of Indian cinema from its beginnings in the late 19th century. until our days. Bollywood Superstars is co-organized by Julien Rousseau, curator and head of Asian collections at the Muse du quai Branly Jacques Chirac, and Hlne Kessous, PhD in social anthropology and ethnology, School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences, with the support of Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Manuel Rabat, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: Bollywood Superstars demonstrates our enduring commitment to showcasing the rich cultures that so define life in the United Arab Emirates. Our staff and partners have worked tirelessly to present together the most ambitious collection of artworks with cinematic projection that are central to Indian society and popular culture. We hope that by providing insight into the rich and diverse cinematic history of the subcontinents, visitors can better understand the myriad of our common roots, shared values ​​and cultural ties. The curators of the exhibition, Julien Rousseau and Hlne Kessous, said: This exhibition is a tribute to Bollywood and can be enjoyed by both Indian film lovers and the general public. We hope it depicts all the richness of Asian traditions and tells the stories that led to the birth of this cinema. The exhibition celebrates Bollywood superstars who are adored by their fans in India in a way rarely seen anywhere else in the world. As the world’s largest film producer, India currently produces over 1,500 films a year in some 20 languages, which are then exported throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Indian pioneers used nascent image technologies such as lithography and photography, launching the journey from the birth of early motion pictures to great musical films. READ ALSO : Visitors will gain a better understanding of the international success of Bollywood and an appreciation for the diversity of Indian cinematography. Comprehensive exhibits cover the history of Indian cinema, from storytelling, dance and pre-cinema to the influence of religion and mythology and the rise of Bollywood superstars. Inspired by the Bollywood Superstars exhibition, a rich cultural program will be offered to the public including an in-depth conference led by the curators of the exhibition on January 24, 2023, as well as the screening of six emblematic Bollywood films throughout the month of March. . The famous Secret Soire event will return with a new, larger-scale edition, Secret Soire: Mumbai Nights 2, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of Bollywood. A range of educational activities will be available for visitors of all ages. These include an express tour of the exhibition; Make and Play activities where families can explore different types of storytelling techniques inspired by Bollywood movie posters; and a Young Visitors’ Guide, offering young people the opportunity to discover Indian cinema.

