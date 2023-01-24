Myntra teams up with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to launch her fashion brand “Force Ix”





Myntra on Tuesday, January 24, announced their partnership with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for their newly launched fashion brand, Force IX, on their platform in a one-of-a-kind pairing. “The Force IX collection consists of smartly designed, durable, economical and functional fashion items inspired by popular actors, emblematic of a no-frills yet dapper sense of style,” the company said in a statement. The brand’s curtain-raiser collection will go live on January 26. Customers can browse the collection and list their favorite items ahead of the January 26 launch on Myntra. Force IX co-founder and actor Akshay Kumar said the idea behind the brand was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort. “I’m thrilled to partner with an e-commerce giant like Myntra for the Force IX Limited Edition launch and to see our labor of love take flight and ready to take off. According to Myntra, Force IX will initially offer more than 70 options from a fashionable selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps on the shopping platform, aimed at the growing streetwear and apparel customer base. relaxed in metros, level 1 and beyond cities. “With earthy tones, lightweight and flowing fabrics, the brand stands for durability, utility, adventure, while being affordable and travel-friendly,” he said. Additionally, Akshay Kumar will also be hosting an M-Live session to discuss Force IX’s debut with his loyal followers on January 26. This session will be simulcast on Myntra, Myntra Studio, Force IX and Akshay Instagram accounts. Force IX, which positions itself as a high-end streetwear brand, will sell its menswear collection at an enticing average price of Rs 1,299-3,999, with plans to include accessories soon after, a- he declared. Additionally, the company intends to expand its lineup for SS (Spring Summer) ’23, including women’s clothing. Padmakumar Pal, VP of Category Management at Myntra, commented on the partnership with Force IX, saying, “With Myntras’ proven track record of accelerating the growth of celebrity-led brands and Force’s unrivaled offerings IX, this association is about to make the brand a household name. Currently, Myntra is home to more than 10 famous brands, including HRX (Hrithik Roshan), Wrogn (Virat Kohli), Being Human (Salman Khan), and House of Pataudi (Saif Ali Khan), among others. (Edited by : John Pradeep ) First post: January 24, 2023 4:16 p.m. IS

