Badnaam 2023 Bollywood Party at FIRE Nightclub, London on 27th January 2023





Bombay Funkadelic presents… BADNAAM 2023BOLLYWOOD PARTY FRIDAY JANUARY 27, 2022 11:00 p.m. 4:00 a.m. FIRE NIGHTCLUB South Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT Station: Vauxhall



LAST ENTRY TIME: 2:00 AM ABOUT THE PARTY Life is too short to play by the book. It’s time to be Badnaam! Start your 2023 season of Bollywood nightsat Fire, one of London’s top nightclubs. UK’s Best DesiDJsplay live, play the hottest newbollywood mixesand Desi Beats. DJ programming:DJ Shai Guy (Resident of Bombay Funkadelic, London) ,DJ Rutvik (Bombay) and DJ Kaj (LEDs) Expect dance floor fillers and party anthems to blare from the main club room and adjoining lounge. VIP tablesavailable with bottles for birthday and group bookings. Dress to impress! OutsideGarden (covered and heated) andSmoking area available. Cloakroom available. Located next to Vauxhall Station, this popular hotspot has high-end lighting, lasers and sound systems. The ideal place to party.Room capacity: 600 Don’t miss. This event will be sold out. Book early!



ADVANCE TICKETS 10STUDENTS – with a valid student card 10EARLY BIRD – limited availability 12 GROUPS of 3+ 15STANDARD

17 HIGHWAY – with queue skip 20 SILVER ENTRANCE – AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR FROM 11PM TO 2AM



DRESS CODE: GLAMOR / DRESS TO IMPRESS

Smart denim and sneakers allowed. No ripped denim, caps, hoodies, tracksuits, sportswear or men’s bags. FREE ENTRY FOR BIRTHDAYS IN JANUARY! Free admission for customers born in January. You must contact the Bombay Funkadelic team in advance for a free ticket. Limited number available! Offer not available on the day of the event. 18 AND OVER PHOTO ID MANDATORY. NO IDENTIFICATION NO ENTRY Original hard copy of government issued photo ID required for security scanning, e.g. passport, driver’s license, biometric resident card.Electronic copies/scans on mobile phones will not be accepted. A student card must be presented along with government-issued photo ID for student tickets. Unidays are not accepted.

NOTE: All tickets are non-refundable or transferable and apply to this event and venue only.

MORE INFORMATION 07811 186 139 [email protected] www.bombayfunkadelic.com GET SOCIAL FB, IG, YT, [email protected] SC @bombayfunkuk TW @bombayfunk

