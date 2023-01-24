Jonathan Majors ate 6,100 calories a day for a bodybuilding movie





Jonathan Majors is not afraid of a transformation. In 2023, you’ll see him transform into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big supervillain, Kang the Conqueror for February. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Later this year you will also see him transform into a boxing prodigy and Adonis Creed’s rival for Creed III. But Majors’ major transformation in 2023 is for the movie Dreams Magazinewhere he plays Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder struggling with mental health issues and a self-destructive ambition to achieve physical perfection

In an interview with The varietyMajors shared a look at the intense training and diet he followed to realistically portray a bodybuilder on the big screen. ‘I am 6 feet tall. I weigh 202 pounds,” Majors said. “To maintain that and grow you need to eat as much protein as you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. This included pre-work and post-work of Creed III. “The normal bodybuilder trains twice a day,” Majors continued. “I play Killian Maddox… Playing him, you’re not kidding. What happened was that I was training for two hours, twice a day for the movie and a third time after it was over. During this time, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of moose. It’s just for me. I like it.’ Now that Dreams Magazine was premiered (and her performance and the film are acclaimed by audiences and critics alike), the Majors’ practice time has – thankfully – dropped to just one practice a day. But don’t take that as a sign that he eased off the accelerator. “I really like being physical,” Majors said. “I like hiking and running. I have dogs. I’m only 33… I have to do something to stay with that. Daniel Davies

