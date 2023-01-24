‘Nice to be back here’: Twitter restores Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut account after 2-year ban – News





His account was suspended in May 2021 for “repeated violations” of Twitter’s hateful conduct and abusive behavior policies Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. .AFP file By agencies Published: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 8:55 PM Last update: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 8:58 PM Leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put down one of her political opponents. Ranaut sent a screenshot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was “happy to be back on Twitter.” Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters about restoring Ranaut’s account. She further tweeted a BTS video (behind the scenes) of her upcoming movie “Emergency” and the news got fans excited! She captioned the BTS video – “And it’s over!!! Emergency filming successfully completed…see you in theaters October 20, 2023” Fans of the actor are thrilled to have her back and many even responded to her tweet saying, “Welcome!!!” However, an official blue check mark is missing from his profile, which fans hope will soon be attached to his account. Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for “repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behavior policies. A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s new tweets. The suspension came after Ranaut asked Modi in a tweet to ‘tame’ Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, whose regional party defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya party. Janata, during the national elections. After the election, Banerjee’s party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which he denied. Ranaut is the winner of several national film awards and is known for her ardent support for Modi. READ ALSO : She took to Instagram last year to applaud stories about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore his Twitter account. According to a Twitter spokesperson, Kangana’s account constantly provoked anger and violence, which diminished the value of the global public conversation on the platform.

