Bollywood News: Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathaan hits pre-booking record





Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the big screen as the main hero after a long 4-year hiatus with the movie ‘Pathan’. That’s why moviegoers all over the world prepare for this day like a festival. At the same time, another good news has fallen: with this film, many closed single-screen theaters in the country are ready to welcome the public again. Trade analysts are confident that Shah Rukh Khan’s standout ‘Pathan’ will open somewhere between Rs 45-50 crore at the box office. The film is set to hit theaters a day before Republic Day, giving the Hindi film an extended five-day opening weekend. Advance booking for “Pathan,” backed by Yash Raj Films, began on January 20. The film is set to hit 5,000 screens across India. This is Shahrukh Khan’s first film which has screenings at 6am. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said ‘Pathan’ will revive Bollywood and start a promising 2023 for the industry, which went through a lean phase during Covid and 2022. He wrote: ‘The film will do a historic box office opening with an opening day collection of Rs 45-50 crore.Especially considering its advance bookings, the box office revival will begin with “Pathan”, which is very rare. It’s a good start for 2023 even if it’s a working day.” According to leading ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS), more than one million tickets have been booked. Presales of “Pathan” are starting in phases, with over 3,500 screens available on BMS to date, in addition to the introduction of morning shows which has increased demand. “Cities received an overwhelming response across India with viewers choosing different formats including 2D, IMAX and 4DX across cities,” Ashish Saxena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement. The exceptional pre-booking of the film is done not only in multiplexes but also in single-screen theaters. 70-80% of ticket bookings were made at Mumbai’s famous single-screen cinemas, Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir. It is one of the first Bollywood movies to top the early booking charts in the south of the country. The film is released in Tamil and Telugu (and) it opened very well in Kerala in its native language, Hindi. Shah Rukh took a break from movies after the lukewarm performance of “Zero”. In the meantime though, the actor has only made cameos in R Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” (Hindi version) and the Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.”

