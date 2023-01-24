List of 2023 Oscar nominations: best picture, actor, actress and more





The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced on Tuesday, with actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presenting the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America. Surprising person, favorites The Banshees of Inisherin, Tr, The Fabelmans, Everything everywhere all at once and The whale are in the best image race. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser are competing for Best Actor. In the best actress category, you have Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh. The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time. List of 2023 Oscar nominations Best Picture Everything everywhere all at once

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tr

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of the Water

In the west, nothing is new

triangle of sadness

women who talk Best actor Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, After Sun

Bill Nighy, Alive Best Actress Cate Blanchett, Tr

Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, to Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, the whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once Best Director Todd Field, TR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere Everything at once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Best Animated Feature Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the shod shell

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The beast from the sea

turn red Best International Feature Film Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

OE (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland) Best Original Song Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Raise Me from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

RRR’s Naatu Naatu

It’s a life of everything everywhere at once Best Original Score In the west, nothing is new

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans best sound In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick Best Visual Effects In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick Best Original Screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything everywhere all at once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tr, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Stlund Best Fit Scenario All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn, Rian Johnson

Alive, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Who Talk, Sarah Polley Best Costume Design Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris Best Makeup and Hairstyling In the west, nothing is new

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The whale Best Production Design In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans Best Film Editing The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Tr

Top Gun: Maverick Best Cinematography In the west, nothing is new

Bardo: false chronicle of a handful of truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tr Best Documentary Feature anything that breathes

All the beauty and bloodshed

fire of love

A house made of shards

Navalny Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers

Grounding

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

stranger at the door Best Live Action Short An Irish goodbye

Ivalued

Students

Night walk

The red suitcase Best Animated Short The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The flying sailor

ice cream vendors

My year of dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It New movies coming in 2023 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more View all photos



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/culture/entertainment/oscars-2023-nominations-list-best-picture-actor-actress-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos