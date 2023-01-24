Entertainment
List of 2023 Oscar nominations: best picture, actor, actress and more
The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced on Tuesday, with actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presenting the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America.
Surprising person, favorites The Banshees of Inisherin, Tr, The Fabelmans, Everything everywhere all at once and The whale are in the best image race. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser are competing for Best Actor. In the best actress category, you have Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh.
The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time.
List of 2023 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Elvis
- Tr
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- In the west, nothing is new
- triangle of sadness
- women who talk
Best actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, After Sun
- Bill Nighy, Alive
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tr
- Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, to Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, the whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once
Best Director
- Todd Field, TR
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere Everything at once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Animated Feature
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the shod shell
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The beast from the sea
- turn red
Best International Feature Film
- Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- OE (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Original Song
- Applause from Tell It like a Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Raise Me from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- RRR’s Naatu Naatu
- It’s a life of everything everywhere at once
Best Original Score
- In the west, nothing is new
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
best sound
- In the west, nothing is new
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- In the west, nothing is new
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Everything everywhere all at once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
- Tr, Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Stlund
Best Fit Scenario
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn, Rian Johnson
- Alive, Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Who Talk, Sarah Polley
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- In the west, nothing is new
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The whale
Best Production Design
- In the west, nothing is new
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Tr
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
- In the west, nothing is new
- Bardo: false chronicle of a handful of truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tr
Best Documentary Feature
- anything that breathes
- All the beauty and bloodshed
- fire of love
- A house made of shards
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Grounding
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- stranger at the door
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish goodbye
- Ivalued
- Students
- Night walk
- The red suitcase
Best Animated Short
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- ice cream vendors
- My year of dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
|
