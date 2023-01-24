Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, more – The Hollywood Reporter

When Chinonye Chukwu is Up toon how Grandma Till-Mobley channeled her grief over the murder of her son Emmett Till into a movement for justice, which premiered at the New York Film Festival this fall, there was apparently instant buzz at the Oscars for star Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Till-Mobley, with some saying she would win Best Actress.

But when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, Deadwyler wasn’t even among the nominees, despite pundits predicting she’d make the cut and previous nods from the awards and critics groups. And on top of that, Up to received no nominations, even in the Best Song category where some thought it would come out on top.

Tuesdays ViewWhoopi Goldberg simply noted that “unfortunately my film, Up towas not nominated.

Also among the shocking rebuffs was Viola Davis in the Best Actress category and everyone involved in The female king. Davis has been nominated for an Academy Award four times and won Best Supporting Actress for Fenceswith experts predicting a best actress for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021. This year, however, she wasn’t even nominated in a category where her nod looked like a padlock. As Up to, The female king was also entirely excluded, not nominated in any other category.

Instead, the Best Actress field featured a surprise nomination for Andrea Riseborough in To Leslieafter a star-studded campaign for his film.

The category also featured some surprise in a nomination for Michelle Williams. While his performance in The Fabelmans was widely acclaimed and honored by various awards and critics groups, she missed nominations from her predecessors and pundits feared she might not make the Oscar cut, or maybe even get a nod supporting actress despite campaigning for lead actress.

The supporting categories also featured surprise winks at Hong Chau for The whaleanother acclaimed performance that was not announced in advance by the awards and review groups, and Brian Tyree Henry for Pavement, again to critical acclaim but not on a number of Oscar expert lists of predicted nominees until Tuesday morning. On the other side, snubs in these categories include Janelle Monáe for Glass OnionDolly De Leon for triangle of sadness and Paul Dano for The Fabelmans. The women who talk the actresses were also unnominated, with the film receiving only two nods.

And in the category best actor, it is rather a surprise that the quiet main role of Paul Mescal in After Sun made the cut Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, though some pundits thought he could sneak it.

But Top Gun: Maverick well done this morning, in addition to best actor, he was left out of the nominations for best directors, with director Joseph Kosinski failing to land a nod after being nominated for the Guild’s highest honor. directors. James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of the Water), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) and SS Rajamouli (RRR). And triangle of sadness director Ruben Östlund was a surprise in the best director category. But the women were left out of Best Director despite a female director winning the award in the past two years.

In terms of other category-specific snubs, Taylor Swift was a surprising omission from Best Song after being nominated in the same category at the Golden Globes and landing on the pundit’s list of likely Oscar nominees. Swift’s close friend Selena Gomez was also left out for best song for “My Mind and Me” from her documentary of the same name. And “Good Afternoon” is probably what the team behind the Fiery best hope song tells the Oscars after duo Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell failed to make the cut despite Reynolds and Hugh Jackman campaigning in recent days.

Still, the song category included a surprise nomination for perennial contestant Diane Warren and her “Applause” from say it like a woman.

In Best International Feature, there were a number of surprising omissions, including Corsage, Decision to Leave, Holy Spider, Saint Omer and bardoalthough the latter film was nominated in other categories.

For best doc functionality Descending, Retrograde and The territory were surprise rebuffs. And The whale and Wendell and savage unexpectedly missed out on Best-Adapted Screenplay and Nods to Animated Features, respectively.

Although the best picture category has some sequels, it lacks films from franchises that were nominated in the same category for their debut films, including Glass Onion: A mystery at loggerheads and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. RRR and The whale also missed nods in this category that some pundits had predicted.

In terms of promising titles at the Oscars not nominated for anything, inspection, no and She says are also notable omissions, given their pedigree and recognition campaigns.