Universal Studios Hollywood stuntman hospitalized





A Different Stage of Waterworld: A Sea War Stunt Spectacular Show Live at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo : Dan Porges ( Getty Images ) While stuntmen may strive to delight audiences with death-defying tricks and carefully staged accidents, sometimes the danger is all too real. Such was the case at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday, as an anonymous performer in the popular water world: A live maritime warfare spectacle The stunt show was rushed to hospital after he failed to resurface from the pool following a fall. The artist was unresponsive when paramedics were called, but was conscious and breathing when taken to hospital, KTLA reports. We can confirm that a performer with one of our long-time show suppliers was taken to hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him. while receiving treatment. Details surrounding the event are under review, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said in a statement. The fall itself was scripted as part of the show (with the performer on fire, no less), but the other cast members swung into action once it was clear something was up. was wrong, said a witness. Eyewitness News. It was a packed house, like it happened in front of everyone, she said. The current status of the performers is unknown. Although accidents at these types of shows are extremely rare, things can still go wrong, especially when it comes to speeding, burning suits , and, in a very specific case, a gargantuan rolling boulder. Disney experienced a close shave in 2014 when a Lights Motors Action stunt show car accidentally crashed into a beam. The driver was not injured. Recently an old Disneys video IndianaJones Spectacular epic waterfall resurfaced, in which the actor playing Indy doesn’t quite get past the giant boulder. Although this malfunction seemed terrifying to experience at the time, the boulder was thankfully nothing more than a giant rubber ball.

