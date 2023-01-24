Violence sparks crime concerns in Granville entertainment district





Two recent cases of violence in the Granville Entertainment District in downtown Vancouver have raised concerns about crime in the area. Those involved include the Vancouver Police Department and at least one business that has experienced multiple burglaries in the past four months. Yesterday, VPD sent out a press release about the most recent violent incident in the Granville Entertainment District, a stabbing. On Sunday evening, a 42-year-old man was stabbed, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The victim reported officers patrolling the area near Granville and Smithe Street around 9.40pm after being attacked. The victim was rushed to hospital and is expected to recover. Police do not suspect a stranger attack and believe the victim and suspect knew each other but did not share any additional details. Only five days earlier, police had shared details of a shooting in the same area of ​​Granville Street, near Nelson Street. In this incident, a 32-year-old victim was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. VPD reflects on crime in the Granville Entertainment District We asked the VPD what he thought of these recent violent incidents and asked if he was concerned about crime in the Granville entertainment district. “The GED is a difficult area for law enforcement due to the mix of business uses and demographics in the area,” VPD told the Daily Hive. The VPD often deploys extra officers to the area on busy weekend evenings to deal with crowds and the “street mess created when people from surrounding neighborhoods and municipalities come to visit bars and restaurants.” “These challenges have been compounded by other complex social issues, including a growing number of people living with substance abuse, mental health needs, and violent and antisocial behaviors.” We asked if alcohol might play a role, but the VPD said these recent incidents, including one involving an attack on VPD officers, “are not actually related to the bar scene.” Other companies impacted We contacted a few businesses in the area, including a tattoo shop that said it had been hit by crime twice in the past four months. In both cases, the store was robbed around 8 a.m. One incident cost the company $450 in repairs. The other incident cost the company $350 in repairs and $200 in stolen cash. Crime in and around Vancouver has been a matter of public concern for much of the past two years. A recent poll found that most residents of British Columbia believe our justice system is too lenient on criminals. In 2021, the VPD said it was increasing police presence in downtown Vancouver. ABC Vancouver has pledged to take action against crime, including introducing more officers and body cameras.

