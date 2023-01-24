adidas Originals and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh team up to defy convention and hack old codes of luxury in latest Spring Summer’ 23 campaign

Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign Titled “Stan Smith Stylized With Blue Version” Inspires The Next Generation To Stay Shameless classic in a world in constant evolution, shaking up the existing codes of Luxury and Fashion

A cultural footwear icon, Stan Smith, is democratizing access to culture and empowering the next generation of icons, inspiring personal style and self-expression along the way

Mumbai, India, January 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This season, adidas Originals is opening the door to self-expression by unveiling a new campaign featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh. Le Trèfle draws on the audacious charm of Ranveer Singh bring the streetwear mentality back to elite fashion and democratize access to culture and empower the next generation of icons. For Spring/Summer 2023, the three-stripe brand dresses the latest iterations of its Stan Smith shoe silhouette with its signature apparel offering, Blue Version. The result: a fashion icon reborn through the prism of the brand’s boldest sartorial expression.



adidas Originals and Ranveer Singh team up for Spring/Summer 2023 campaign – Stan Smith Styled With Blueversion



Along with the collection’s arrival comes a striking campaign that follows as adidas Originals captures a retro-inspired opera house environment steeped in heritage. Captured by Errikos and House of Pixels, the dynamic visuals shatter the status quo and challenge preconceived notions of exclusivity by juxtaposing traditional luxury settings with playful shenanigans interpreted by the dynamic and sparkling, Ranveer Singh as he takes consumers through his journey from the Green Room to the Center Stage. Every move Ranveer makes through the film challenges preconceived notions of exclusivity and luxury. It mostly hacks elite experiences and reframes them with inclusivity.

Wearing the latest iteration of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version clothing, he challenges society’s paradigms of dress codes and brings the streetwear mentality back into fashion. ‘The best you can be is an Original’ Ranveer jokes as bright spotlights rain down on him and he enjoys the glow.

Speak out about the campaign Sunil GuptaSenior Director, adidas Brand, India said, “For nearly six decades, the Stan Smith sneaker has remained relevant and iconic, going through various cross-cultural changes. In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break the fashion code for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. our latest campaign with Ranveer Singhwe set the pace to elevate and reinvent our classic and iconic footwear franchise and further build Culture’s credibility with streetwear enthusiasts, consumers and next-generation icons.”

Speaking on the campaign, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said“Rules are always made to be broken and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in charting my own path, an unexpected and original, creative and authentic path. Fashion too has always been a way of self-expression which is why I’m extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals because this campaign really showcases my philosophy of fashion Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time classic sneakers; and now, as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers, I hope to continue to inspire them with the Three Stripes.”

Live on the 24the January 2023the campaign will come to life via an integrated social, digital, retail and e-commerce campaign

Stan Smith’s New Spring/Summer Collection Styled With Blue Version Is Now Available Via www.adidas.co.in and select retailers across the country

About STan Smith and Blue Version

Designed for a new future, the footwear offering is highlighted by a series of updated versions of the original court sneaker that started it all. The Stan Smith Millencon reconfigures the timeless silhouette with flowing lines and new dimensions, while a Trefoil badge to the heel creates an eye-catching look. At the same time, recognition of stan smith takes a stripped-down approach that speaks volumes, without shouting. A leather upper sits atop a thicker natural rubber midsole, while smooth folded edges and minimal branding deliver a clean look. The Blue Version Clothing Collection, meanwhile, traverses ’70s nightclub dance floors, runways, grounds, and everything in between taking iconic looks and twisting them for tomorrow. Key looks from the selection include: sequin track top and matching shorts, adidas signature sequin bodysuit santiago cut lines and a bold biker jacket. The now instantly recognizable blue bird also returns as a mainstay of the collection’s color palette, this time juxtaposed with vibrant reds, blacks and whites.

About Adidas Originals:

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas, one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel, adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archives At its core, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on the courts and sports arenas across the prism of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo which was first used in 1972 and championed by those who continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as a pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

