WJCC Schools Recognizes 2023 Teachers of the Year





WILLIAMSBURG/JAMES CITY COUNTY Williamsburg James City County Schools (WJCC) recognized their top teachers in the district with their ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards, and Ellen Frackelton was named Teacher of the Year nationwide of the WJCC Schools Division. Frackelton, a teacher at Laurel Lane, was recognized as Elementary Teacher of the Year. A reading specialist, the Syracuse, New York native has been teaching for 15 years and said she was inspired to become a teacher by her own third-grade teacher, Ms. Whirtley. Frackelton said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher, after watching her grandmother grow as a teacher and seeing the impact she had on her own students. “What I love most about teaching are the relationships I can build with students, their families, my colleagues and the community,” Frackelton said. “Williamsburg has been my home for over ten years and I love the connections I’ve made. It’s a privilege to serve my community in this role. The best high school teacher was Carrie Moore, a French teacher at Layfette. Moore has been teaching for 20 years. Originally from northern Ohio, she completed her undergraduate studies in French and International Studies at Miami University of Ohio. Later, she earned her master’s degree in teaching French from the University of Pittsburgh. Moore initially worked in the business and nonprofit sectors, but wanted to be more creative in her work. She was already giving piano lessons and enjoyed seeing her students develop a taste for learning to play. With her passion for French, she decided to go back to school and get her teaching certificate. “My favorite memories include occasions where my French students were able to use the language while traveling in France or interacting with other French speakers,” Moore said. “When I see a student ordering a pastry on their own in Paris, it warms my heart to see that my students can proudly express themselves in another language. I want to make a difference in the lives of students by developing opportunities for them to adopt a new culture and a new language, which is why I teach. Michelle Dana, a teacher at Toano, was recognized at the middle school level. She teaches USII 1865 at Present and Civics and Economics. Dana, a local who attended Williamsburg-James City County schools from kindergarten through her graduation from Lafayette High School, has been teaching for seven years. Throughout her studies, Dana said she was influenced by many of her teachers, some of whom are still teachers today. She added that she didn’t have a single inspiration to become a teacher, but rather it was a series of little things every day that encouraged her to follow that dream. “As a struggling reader, learning and school weren’t always easy for me,” Dana recalls. “I remember in second grade Mrs Hooker reaching out to my parents fearing I was falling behind in school. She taught me very young that learning was possible, with a little courage and perseverance. It is in these moments throughout my training that I wanted to share with my own students. Teachers of the year 2023: Amanda Fay, Berkley, seventh and eighth grade social studies

AnnaLeah Wiggins, Norway, Art

Caroline Finchum, Clara Byrd Baker, multilingual learners

Carolyn Estes, Stonehouse, Fifth Year

Elizabeth Hoffman, J. Blaine Blayton, second year

Jennifer Roman, Jamestown, Earth Sciences, Biology and Oceanography

John King, Warhill, AP Human Geography

Kathryn Tighe, DJ Montague, Year Two

Kylee Johnson, Matthew Whaley, Third Year

Matthew Sanderson, Lois S. Hornsby, theater

Patrice Lambusta, James Blair, school librarian

Roxane Grey, James River, freshman

Sara Clark, Bright Beginnings, preschool

William Geise, Matoaka, fifth year Our teachers make a difference every day by instilling a lasting passion for learning in each of our students. Our teachers work hard every day to bring students’ dreams to life. We were so happy to celebrate these outstanding educators, said Williamsburg-James City County Schools Superintendent Olwen Herron.

