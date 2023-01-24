Actor Michael Shannon Says Rust Fiasco Is About More Than Gun Safety, That’s What Makes a Cheap Chicago Tribune Movie

In 2021, when Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun containing live ammunition that shouldn’t have been on a film set, many actors far from this incident in New Mexico have thought of many things.

For Michael Shannon, the main thing was: this is what makes a film on the cheap.

A veteran of the Chicago scene and two-time Oscar nominee for his supporting performances in Revolutionary Road (2008) and Nocturnal Animals (2016), Shannon, Showtimes co-star George & Tammy and recent bullet-strewn feature Bullet Train, has played its share of armed hitmen, lawmen and underworld adversaries over a prolific 31-year career in film and television.

He worked around massive, deafening explosions combined with dangerous aerial strafing (Pearl Harbor, one of two current Michael Bay projects). He followed gun safety protocols on low-budget, mid-size, and nine-figure film projects. Fastidious is his word for the on-set gunsmiths he worked with. He has, he says, also seen young actors doing crazy, stupid stuff with guns over the years on set. As if it didn’t matter.

Last week, Baldwin was charged with two counts of manslaughter by the district attorney’s office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Rust gunsmith responsible for on-set gun safety, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, has also been charged with manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Rust’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, has accepted a plea deal on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Halls is allegedly the one who called the gun cold, meaning: the gun about to be handed over to Baldwin for his next scene is safe, either empty or containing a decoy or dummy cartridges.

Was Baldwin criminally negligent for not checking his gun before rehearsing with his finger on the trigger? Shannon has a few thoughts on this. I spoke to him because I wanted to hear an actor talk about his experience with gun safety protocol, in Shannons’ case on everything from Boardwalk Empire to The Iceman. Most recently, the actor made his directorial debut on Eric Larue, based on Brett Neveu’s drama (first premiering in Chicago, at A Red Orchid Theatre) set in the aftermath of a shooting in a school.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: We’ve read a lot of informed people about whether Alec Baldwin deserves these manslaughter charges, whether they’ll stay, and what seems to have completely failed security protocols on Rust. For those of us who have never handled guns on a movie set, walk us through the process.

Safe. It’s not a sloppy procedure, in my experience. It’s very, very meticulous. On most sets, if there is an activity that is considered potentially risky in any way, shape or form begins, they start the day with a safety meeting hosted by the assistant director. They go through every possible dangerous activity on camera, and how were they going to handle that to make sure no one got hurt. This is how the day begins. And all the gunsmiths I’ve worked with have been very picky about what they do.

But Rust is an example of a problem I see more and more in cinema these days. On small productions, independent productions, producers want more and more for less and less. They don’t want to give you enough money. They cut corners, ridiculously, in every way. And they get away with it. (Rust started filming with a production budget of $7 million.) So every time someone makes a big movie for a million dollars, it sets a precedent. The financiers say, well, Joe Blow made a movie for a million, they were going to give you a million too. And you, like, but I need $3 million to make it the right way. And they say Well, I guess you won’t, then. They keep the budget to a bare minimum, but the one thing you can’t cut corners on is your gunsmith. If you have guns in your movie, this is no place to cut corners.

The person on Rust was clearly not qualified for the job. She shouldn’t have been there.

Michael Shannon, pictured in Chicago in 2017. The actor has dealt with a variety of gun safety protocols in his film career and after the ‘Rust’ tragedy, he says the days of live guns on movie sets is over. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune)

Q: According to the prosecutor, it was up to Baldwin, in addition to the gunsmith, to secure the gun Baldwin was using for the scene. Following the charges last week, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists responded in part with this union statement: Prosecutors’ assertion that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a gun on a production set is fake and misinformed. An acting job is not to be an expert in firearms or weapons.

That’s right. If it was up to the actor to determine if a gun is safe or not, you wouldn’t need a gunsmith in the first place. Being a gunsmith is a difficult job, a demanding job, and I have nothing but respect for them. But in this case, it was about going to the emergency room and finding out that your doctor wasn’t a real doctor.

When you’re rehearsing a scene with a gun and you’re on set, the weapon you’re almost always given isn’t a gun. It’s a rubber replica. Maybe a plastic one. It’s not a gun. (A video of Baldwin rehearsing a coin toss before filming a Rust scene reveals the actor with his finger or near the trigger of the gun that ultimately killed Hutchins.) That’s what you have for any sort of rehearsal or tour, until until you find the shot, and what your line of fire will be, all that. You shouldn’t have the actual weapon in your hand just before you take the shot.

Now, sometimes that doesn’t happen. Sometimes they’ll give you the real gun to rehearse a little closer to the shoot. But there is a procedure for that. They open the barrel. They show you that there is nothing in it. They show you the rooms, they show the assistant manager and that’s visual confirmation. The ADs are supposed to check it, the actor checks it and the gunsmith checked it. These three people must see that there is nothing there. And then they give it to you.

With Rust, before that gun got into his hand, (Baldwin) should have seen with his own eyes that there was nothing in it.

Q: But not on his own initiative?

No. The gunsmith should have brought the gun to him and said: Here is your gun. It’s empty. Or maybe (the gun) contains decoys or dummy bullets; you pull the trigger, nothing happens. But you never just walk up to an actor and hand them the gun without showing them what’s inside. Already. This was the cataclysmic event on Rust. (There were numerous reports of problems on the Rust board prior to the fatal accident involving the accidental discharge of firearms.)

As an actor, if I hold out a gun, my finger doesn’t go into the trigger hole at all. I learned that very young as an actor. You put your finger outside, along the barrel of the weapon. You don’t put your finger in the trigger hole unless you’re taking a hold. If you’re holding a gun between takes, which you shouldn’t be, you’re pointing it at the ground until someone comes to retrieve it.

I don’t condemn Alec. I feel awful for the guy. It’s a nightmare. I feel bad for everyone on this production. But that’s what happens when you play lowball and you cut corners and you hire people who maybe aren’t qualified and you pay them next to nothing and you make the movie for good market. People get jobs in this company because they are willing to work for a low enough price. I see it all the time.

Since this happened, I think the gunsmith might become obsolete. There’s now a big effort to do (all the shots) in post, you know, in post-production. No more live shots on set, period. So you act like you’re shooting a gun when you’re not. It’s called playing. And it’s really not worth dying for.

The other thing you could do, I guess, is take the fucking gunplay out of movies in general. I mean, enough, already. Want to see someone shoot someone? There are already 500,000 films with a lot.

Q: Well, that would take care of Bullet Train and a few other movies you have…

Yeah, but I mean, Bullet Train isn’t really based on any imaginable reality that I know of. And most of the time I was using a sword in that one. Look, I’m not the poster child for anything here. But it’s something to think about. Sometimes I wish or wonder if it will grow old one day.

Q: As an actor, do you feel conflicted, though? Recreational screen slaughter is still a very big US export. For the average viewer of action movies everywhere, this is the merchandise they want.

I do not know. That’s what video games are for, I guess. It’s imaginary and there’s no risk of hurting anyone, as long as it doesn’t tempt you to go out and wreak havoc in real life. Some people make a connection (between in-game violence and real-world shootings), some don’t. I guess I don’t see what’s fun about it to start with this notion of getting vicarious thrills from guns in movies. Where’s the thrill? Do we all secretly want to know what it’s like to shoot someone?

Q: You are coming out of your first feature film as a director, Eric Larue. I saw the world premiere on stage in Chicago 21 years ago and something like 400 school shootings. I wish that was an exaggeration. The story deals with a sobering subject matter, handled in an unexpected way, with what happens after a school shooting seen through the eyes of the killer’s mother.

Who knows, maybe for every high-speed train we can support another smaller movie like ours to counter it and remind people that (gun violence) is no joke. That he destroys people’s lives. It’s my tit-for-tat idea for the day.

Shannon’s feature debut, Eric Larue, adapted from Brett Neveus’ play, is now in post-production, starring Judy Greer.

Michael Phillips is a reviewer for the Tribune.

[email protected]

Twitter @phillipstribune