No women nominated – The Hollywood Reporter

Female directors have again been barred from the director category at the Oscars after two years of space progress, with women winning the prestigious award two years in a row.

This year’s nominees are Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything everywhere all at once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tar) and Ruben Ostlund (triangle of sadness).

That means no women have been nominated despite a buzzing year of awards for female directors, like The female kingby Gina Prince-Bythewood and women who talkis Sarah Polley, or Up toby Chinonye Chukwu, She saysis Maria Schrader and After Sunis Charlotte Wells.

Polley responded to the nominations by sharing a photo of herself at the doctor’s office. “Expectations were low for today. Here I am at a routine doctor’s appointment. I really hadn’t planned this day properly,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Jane Campion became the first woman to receive multiple Best Director Oscar nominations, having won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1993. The piano. She became the third woman in history to win the Best Director award last year for The power of the dog.

Only seven women have been nominated for directing in Oscar history: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt LockerLina Wertmuller for seven beautiesSofia Coppola for lost in translationGreta Gerwig for lady birdEmerald Fennell for Promising young womanChloe Zhao for nomadland and Campion for The piano and The power of the dog.

The 2021 Oscars were notable as the first to see multiple women nominated in a single year – Chloé Zhao for nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising young woman — the first becoming only the second female director in the history of the Academy to win the prestigious award.

Women are rarely recognized in the directing category, but that doesn’t stop their films from being nominated for Best Picture. This year, for example, women who talk (by Polley), received a Best Picture nomination. In the story, Randa Haines Children of a lesser God was nominated for five awards in 1987, including Best Picture but not Best Director. Similarly, Barbra Streisand was snubbed for a directing nomination for The prince of the tides in 1992, despite its seven other nominations, including Best Picture. Along with many others in between, Ava DuVernay was recently snubbed as her 2014 film Selma was nominated for Best Picture.

However, several female director nominees in other categories were announced on Tuesday. Domee Shi was nominated for Best Animated Feature for turn redas well as Laura Poitras for All the beauty and bloodshed and Sara Dosa for fire of love in the documentary feature category.

In response to the 2023 shutout, Los Angeles advocacy group Women In Film said in a statement, “Once again, Academy voters have shown they do not value women’s voices, excluding us from Best Director nominations. An Oscar is more than a golden statue, it’s a career booster that can lead to continued work and increased pay. That’s why the WIF will continue to champion the work of talented female directors like Sarah Polley. women who talkGina Prince-Bythewood’s The female kingby Maria Schrader She saysby Chinonye Chukwu Up toand Charlotte Wells’ After Sunto be included.”

The Academy has 17 branches – actors, directors, cinematographers, costume designers, editors, etc. – each of which chooses the nominees for the category or categories relevant to its area of ​​expertise. The entire Academy, however, weighs in on the best picture category.

Since 2009, the Academy has been able to select more than five Best Picture nominees, but no more than five Best Director nominees, which might explain some of the picture/director discrepancies. But it’s hard not to assume that the Academy’s demographics aren’t also a factor. Even after the push in recent years to diversify the organization to 10,509 members, there are still 66.5% male members – in the director branch, it’s 75.6% male. However, the branch of directors is by no means the most masculine: the branches of directors of photography (90.2%), sound (86.2%) and visual effects (90.1%) have higher percentages, according to the latest figures from Academy members.

