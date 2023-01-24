Bollywood roundup: Tabu, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and more…

– Advertising –

Tabu Reveals How Longtime Friend Ajay Devgn Was “A Different Person” While Leading “Bholaa”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taboowho is awaiting the release of her next film “Bholaa”, directed by her “Drishyam 2” co-star Ajay Devgn, revealed that Ajay was a totally different person on the sets of “Bholaa” as a director .

The two have worked together in about 9 films including the hit franchise “Drishyam” but “Bhola” is the first where Ajay directs Tabu.

Speaking about his experience with Ajay leading the business, Tabu told the media on the sidelines of the second ‘Bholaa’ teaser launch: “While he was leading, he wasn’t Ajay Devgn, who I’ve known for so many years. years. He was another human being on set as he sat in the director’s chair”.

Of any special treatment she received on sets given that the two share a long work history, the actress said, “Special treatment? He didn’t even smile at me while working. He became so silent, so focused, he is silent anyway but he has become all the more silent since he has put on the director’s hat.

Shedding light on Ajay’s working style as a director, she said, “He himself is such a good actor and that carries over to his briefing and instructions for his actors on set. And yes, it transitioned perfectly to an action director while informing about the action.

“Bholaa” also features a powerful cast of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in theaters on March 30.

Kangana returns to Twitter and announces the end of his film “Emergency”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on the microblogging site, Twitter, and the very first tweet after returning to the platform talks about his upcoming achievement “Emergency”.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Twitter account to announce the end of her film.

She also shared a BTS video of her film in which different departments of the film unit can be seen coming together to put together Kangana’s ambitious project. The film, which will now enter post-production, has set its release date for October 20, 2023.

Kangana wrote in his tweet, “And it’s a wrap!!! Emergency filming has successfully ended, see you in theaters on 20th October 2023 and 20-10-2023.

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the crew, storyboarding, mood boards, location scouting, production hustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her crew and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

“Emergency”, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her try out the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when a state of emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

Ajay Devgn Can’t Wait For SRK Starring ‘Pathaan’ Release

Mumbai– Actor-director Ajay Devgn While launching the teaser for his upcoming movie ‘Bholaa’, he shared that he is looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action movie ‘Pathaan’ and hopes it will ‘set our industry on the right track “.

While launching the teaser, Ajay said, “When ‘Drishyam 2’ came out and became a super hit, I wanted other movies to do well…I wanted our Hindi film industry to give super hits in quick succession to save our industry from the pandemic-induced lull”.

He added, “I’m expecting a tremendous response for ‘Pathaan’. This film’s advance booking trends are unprecedented. I hope it does well and gets our industry back on track. the right path “.

“Pathaan” features the story of an Indian spy who can penetrate any system or circle with his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world he resides in.

“Pathaan,” produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will hit theaters on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“Bholaa” tells the story of an ex-con who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and finds himself trapped in serious situations. It also stars Tabu.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Akshay Oberoi read crime novels to prepare for his role in ‘Gaslight’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi is preparing for his next “Gaslight” project, but before that he took to reading mystery novels while filming for two murders in a row. Actoris preparing for his next “Gaslight” project, but before that he took to reading mystery novels while filming for two murders in a row. The actor plays a suspect in the film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He said, “Coming from a theater background, for me the basic form of preparing for any type of role is getting in the mood. While filming for two of the suspense thrillers, I read many detective novels. These books gave me everything. “The thrills, the chase and I got the perspective of both victim and murderer. And as I’m an avid reader, it was a bonus for me to have fun. ‘Gaslight’ will have Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The story tells how a married woman’s life reaches a breaking point and she suspects that some people close to her are the reason. Varun Sharma Explains Why His Character ‘Choocha’ Is Loved By Everyone Mumbai– Actor Varun Sharmawhose film ‘Fukrey 3’ is set to be released on September 7, said his most beloved character ‘Choocha’ in the franchise is a boy next door who endears himself to people due to his innocence and of his ability to keep one engaged by his jokes. Speaking to IANS about what makes his character Choocha beloved by all, Varun said, “Choocha is the boy next door who endears himself to people because of his innocence and his ability to keep someone engaged through his jokes which are always entertaining.” “Every household and every group of friends will have a Choocha in their midst. He has his heart in the right place and embodies a certain kind of sparkle quality that allows the character to be loved and appreciated by people of all ages. “Fukrey 3” stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Varun took to Twitter, where he shared that the “Fukrey” franchise was “really special” to him. He wrote: “A film that is really special to me. Movie I started my journey with A character that is synonymous with my name! “Choocha” Aa Raha Hai Pais Teesri Baar Apne Fukron Toli Ke Saath Meet Hai 7th Sep’23 To Cinema Hall!! #fukrey3 #choochaisback.” (IANS)