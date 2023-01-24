‘Black Panther’ Actor Tenoch Huerta Calls Out Hollywood Colorism





Tenoch Huerta speaks in Mexico City on November 9, 2022. Photo: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Tenoch Huerta spoke out against colorism in the film and television industry during an event at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah last weekend. Details: Huerta, who made the remarks during a Latinx house event, said that lighter-skinned Latinos are cast more often than darker-skinned actors, like him. When Latino actors are cast, he noted, they are often portrayed as stereotypical characters such as criminals or nannies. What they say : “These characters, they have no power. They have no influence in the story. They’re just a background. That’s the problem,” he said. A contributing factor to this problem, he said, is that many Latin American filmmakers are white men from wealthy backgrounds.

This contributes to a distorted view of poverty and social inequality in Mexico, he said.

White-passing Latinos should recognize their privilege and “help people because we are a community,” Huerta added. By the numbers: Latinos make up nearly 19% of US population, but made up about 7% of movie leads in 2021, annual report says Hollywood Diversity Report by the UCLA College of Social Sciences. Our thought bubble, via Axios Latino co-author Marina E. Franco: Huerta’s comments, which he also makes in his book “Orgullo prieto/Brown Pride,” echo a pervasive problem in Mexico, where television shows and radio stations ‘information mostly show lighter-skinned Mexicans. Recent studies have shown that disparities in access to employment and education can be attributed to skin tone, in addition to other causes.

