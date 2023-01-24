5Point Film is Hosting an Experiential Event in Beyul This Weekend | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

spirit of the summits 5points

A still from the 2022 film Spirit of the Peaks, starring professional skier and Hunkpapa Lakota Connor Ryan. As co-director and subject of the film, Ryan will be attending a special weekend event, presented by 5Point Film, which will take place at Beyul Retreat this Friday and Saturday.


Courtesy of Wondercamp


5Point Film has partnered with Beyul Retreat to deliver an experiential weekend of film, adventure and inspiration with pro skier and activist Connor Ryan.

The first event takes place Friday and Saturday at the Beyul property, located on Frying Pan Road in Meredith, Colorado. The two-night package includes meals and accommodation, plus a special screening of Ryans 2022 film, Spirit of the Peaks, a fireside Q&A with Ryan, and additional outdoor activities led by the Colorado filmmaker.

5Point executive director Luis Yllanes said it was a different kind of event than the Carbondale-based organization has ever done before. And it’s among a handful of firsts over the past year for 5Point, continued Yllanes, who took over as executive director in early 2022 and has since been striving to maintain a larger year-round presence for 5Point. non-profit organization focused on film, to host a summer film series and a designated fundraising event in the fall to cultivate a bilingual film program at Rifle. He said the efforts are aimed at expanding the organization’s reputation and programming beyond its flagship film festival which takes place each spring.







connor

Born and raised in the Arapaho, Cheyenne and Ute homelands at the foot of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Connor Ryan is a proud Hunkpapa Lakota and an avid skier. Seeking to decolonize, reconnect, and learn to better honor relationships through adventure and activism, Ryan explores the balance between athletic passion and cultural obligation in his 2022 film, Spirit of the Peaks.


Courtesy of Wondercamp


During the festival, there are so many things going on, and we bring in a lot of guests or subjects of the films that are here so that people have the opportunity to see them on stage and talk to them after the festival, said Yllanes. And I think from there, we said, OK, how can we make this a really unique opportunity where people can engage on a deeper level with one of our guests?

It was this thought process that led Yllanes and his 5Point team to finally land on the idea of ​​this weekend movie event with Ryan in Beyul. The executive director explained how it’s an opportunity for people to organically engage with a special guest, like Ryan, and in a setting that’s both intimate and aligned with the Spirit of the Peaks storytelling.

His film, you know, a 5Point award-winning film was really impactful and speaks a lot, I think, of the values ​​that we seek to embody in our valley and across 5Point, Yllanes said. Everything from environmental rights to aboriginal rights are covered in the film.

Premiering at the 2022 5Point Film Festival, Spirit of the Peaks follows Ryan’s personal journey balancing sporting passion with cultural obligation.

Ryan was born and raised in his homelands of Arapaho, Cheyenne and Ute at the foot of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains; he is a proud member of the Hunkpapa Lakota tribe and has become an avid skier.

Yet for Ryan, skiing in Ute Territory has always raised questions about reciprocity with the land and its people. And the traditional ecological knowledge of the Lakota culture helps him understand the value of the sacred land and frozen water he and many others ski on in deeper and more tangible ways.

Ryan shares these messages and more as lead subject and co-director, alongside Spirit of the Peaks’ Tim Kressin.

Connors has been in other movies before as a professional skier but this one really hit home close and I think for them it was really a passion project to wrap up the stories they wanted to tell , said Yllanes.

In addition to the film screening and fireside chat of this weekend event, Ryan will also lead an outdoor hike around the Beyul area and surrounding property, Yllanes said, and there will have many opportunities to engage with him in a natural setting throughout the retreat.

Yllanes went on to mention that partnering with Beyul has been an ongoing notion for some time, as co-founder and head of retreat programming Reuben Sadowsky has long been involved with 5Point Film festivals.

We thought about how we could intentionally partner with them to really showcase the work they’re doing up there, he said, and then connect with our audience in a different way by outside the festival.

From the overall experience in Beyul to the Ryans film and his messages, Yllanes said he sees this weekend event as an opportunity for people to get away from it all while waking up to some of the larger issues related cultural awareness and climate change faced locally. as well as globally.

Seeing the work that Connor is doing as an activist is hopefully something that will only strengthen people’s belief to keep pushing and working on it, Yllanes said. If we continue to act locally, I think we will have a big impact. And so I hope that’s something that people will take away, and of course they’ll be entertained as well.

For more information on this weekend event or to register, visit beyulretreat.com. Registration to attend the weekend film screening is still open on Beyul’s website, and 5Point is offering a 20% discount on regular retreat accommodation prices. Interested participants can enter the discount code 5POINTFAM (case sensitive) during registration.

