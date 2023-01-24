Paul Mescal finds out he’s nominated for Best Actor Oscar

Paul Mescal’s younger sister said she felt “sick with pride” as she shared a photo of the moment her brother found out he was nominated for an Oscar.

The 26-year-old actor, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for Aftersun, looked absolutely thrilled after receiving the incredible news.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, Paul’s emotional sister Nell, 19, shared photos of the moment on her social media.

Nell posted a screenshot of a video call between her family as they heard the news together, each looking equally ecstatic.

She then shared an image of Paul with a beaming smile on his face.

The Normal People actor sat perched on the side of a sofa, dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans, holding his phone in his hand.

Family affair: Paul Mescal celebrates the BAFTAS with his brother Donnacha and his sister Nell in 2021

Nell, who is a singer who just released her debut single Homesick, simply captioned the image: ‘yup’.

She then shared a series of tweets as the news sank with the first reading: “I’M SOBBING”, then “how the hell did this happen”.

Nell added: ‘I would post the video of my reaction but those tears were UGLY. I’m so proud it makes me sick.

Nell also shared a full list of Best Actor nominees on his Instagram Stories, which of course included his brother’s name.

Paul’s latest good news comes after he was also nominated for a BAFTA for the same role. He won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor in 2021 for his role as Connell in Normal People.

Aftersun tells the story of a young girl named Sophie, played by Frankie Corio, who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of the vacation she took with her father twenty years earlier.

The nominations were announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday, March 12.

Paul joins other UK and Irish nomineesColin Farrel, Bill Nighyand Andrea Riseborough, who were nominated in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

The Academy Awards, which will be hosted by American talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.