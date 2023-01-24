NK Jemisin’s New Book, The World We Create, Involves Unexpected Pivots

When you’re writing a story that’s mostly set in the real world, with the exception of tentacle monsters, says Nora K. Jemisin, you have to be willing to change. The real world will not remain static. The process of writing her new novel, The world we create, involved unexpected pivots. As the sequel to The city we have become (2020), in which superhero-like avatars of New York and its individual boroughs battle the aforementioned monsters, it was originally going to involve a conflict between the city and what Jemisin calls a demagogue president who attacked New York in the media to elevate its own political position. So Donald Trump actually does that.

Not wanting to appear swayed by the 45th President, Jemisin changed the plot point to a mayoral election. In The world we create, the Brooklyn avatar, a middle-aged black hip-hop entertainer turned lawyer, takes on a far-right, anti-immigrant candidate. Meanwhile, Brooklyn and the other avatars continue to try to thwart the monsters’ mission to turn New Yorkers into reactionary zombies. Together, the books form a much lighter duology than Jemisins’ famous post-apocalyptic trilogy Broken Earth (2015-17), which won him three unprecedented Hugo Awards from the World Science Fiction Convention. On the phone from his Brooklyn home, Jemisin tells Oprah Daily about his clever new game, which tackles familiar and thorny social justice issues in an adventurous way.

In The world we createyou took the familiar trope of aliens trying to colonize Earthlings and framed it as gentrification.

I grew up with talk of gentrification all around me, but then I hung out with a bunch of black artists and revolutionaries. The problem is reaching critical mass in the 21st century because we see the harm it does. Cities are the canaries in the coal mine. We are now seeing large corporations buying starter homes in small towns and urban and rural areas, exactly the same thing that has happened in big cities. The systems in place will raise prices to the absolute maximum that people can afford or beyond and fuck everyone. I think people have forgotten that amidst all the urban versus rural rhetoric. There are a number of people in our society who truly perceive the Other as the enemy.

Borough avatars are all very different from each other, in terms of age, race, social class, etc. They are tasked with bridging the gaps between them and fighting against the homogenization of New York.

I was trying very hard not to suggest that one borough is better than another. They all think they’re the best, and the other boroughs are terrible. That’s how New Yorkers are. Ultimately, we all have to work together, and it’s hard for some people to accept that. They are all New York. I guess that’s the central message [of the books]as far as I want to send a message.

Without giving too much away, the avatar of Queens is a theoretical physicist, and her view of the universe is important to how the avatars approach their fight against monsters.

I don’t know if it’s a scientific thing. Plus it was, why don’t we try a paradigm shift in how we think about the problem? Science is a means to that end, but I suppose that probably reflects my own, perhaps naïve, belief that many of the problems we have are caused by differences in perspective, and whether we are capable of step out of ourselves and consider a different way of thinking, then at least we will understand the other person, even if we continue to disagree.

This book picks up a theme you’ve explored in other books about what it would mean to keep the many safe while sacrificing the well-being of the few. I am thinking of Ursula K. Le Guins’ story, The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas, which deals with this question and which you have answered previously, in fiction.

I am constantly struggling with the concept of What does it take to make a society that cares about everyone? A society in which everyone is considered important, valuable and worthy of life, health and happiness. Science fiction excels at imagining other worlds, other ways of being and of living, and I have great difficulty imagining a society that recognizes that people are what make us strong. What would a world look like where everyone got enough food, everyone got a decent education? Our world imposes unnecessary choices on us. Can we have a society where everyone is treated well or does someone have to suffer? Should there always be a subclass? Must there always be an underdog?

As a writer, how interested are you in offering answers to such questions?

Ultimately, I’m here to entertain people. It’s just that my idea of ​​entertainment involves tough questions, so I answer them to the extent that satisfies me. I suspect, ultimately, that my entire career will be the answer. I throw out different examples of what can be and the pros and cons of each. In the Broken Earth books, we see the detritus of a utopian society that, like Le Guins Omelas, depends on the oppression of a single group of people. And even when he doesn’t have that one group of people to oppress, he literally creates his own underclass. There is a tendency in science fiction to suggest that our technology will save us that if we become environmentally friendly enough, all our problems will go away. Even when our technology improves, if we haven’t fixed that part of ourselves, the world will still be completely screwed up. I ask the question: what are you willing to do if you want a better solution? I will continue to explore it, and it may take the rest of my life.