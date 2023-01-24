Brendan Fraser officially earns Best Actor Oscar nomination





For his acclaimed performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser earned his first Oscar nomination. A24



It’s official: Brendan Fraser is nominated for an Oscar. There had been a lot of speculation that Fraser would eventually be nominated for an Oscar for his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s film. The whale, especially after attracting so much attention at other awards shows. The nominees for the Oscars were announced on Tuesday, and as many had hoped, Fraser is among the nominees for Best Actor.

Other nominees for the category include Austin Butler for Elvis; Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin; Paul Mescal for After Sun; and Bill Nighy for Life. Fraser’s co-star Hong Chau was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The whale also. VIDEO OF THE DAY The whale features Fraser in his most unique role yet. In the film, directed by Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, Fraser plays a 600-pound recluse who had abandoned his wife and daughter for a new life with a gay lover. After the death of his lover and with his own rapidly declining health, the lonely man attempts to reconnect with his now-teenage daughter (Sadie Sink, stranger things) before it’s too late. The film was a hit, received acclaim, and performed better than expected at the box office. Related: Emotional Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor at Critics’ Choice Awards for The Whale

Will Brendan Fraser win the Oscar? A24 Most recently, Fraser won Best Actor for The whale at the Critics’ Choice Awards. This followed a nomination he also received for the film at the Golden Globe Awards. The actor previously said he had to campaign for the Oscar, so it’s been a dream come true for Fraser, whose efforts have been crowned with success. But as to whether he will win, we’ll just have to wait and see. “I owe it to myself. I owe it to the filmmakers,” Fraser said in an interview with GQ. “I know I owe it to those fans who paid to come see me and line up in the sun and, you know, stuff. I owe it to my children. This is my shot. The 95th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 12, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the event will air on ABC. For more on the Oscars, go to official site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/brendan-fraser-nominated-for-best-actor-oscar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos