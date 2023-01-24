Family of Julian Sands thanks ‘heroic’ rescue efforts during 11 days of search





Julian Sands’ family praise the “heroic” search efforts underway to find the missing actor. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw) The family of Julian Sands have released a statement as search efforts continue to find the missing British actor, 65, who was last seen hiking Mount Baldy in California on January 13. “Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian,” the statement read, “including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.” After calling the many rescue groups involved, the family of the A room with a view and Leaving Las Vegas The actor ended with, “We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.” The statement was shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff on social media on Monday with the message: “As we enter the 11th day of the search for Julian Sands on Mount Baldy, we are remembered for the sheer determination and of the altruism of all people. who contributed to this research. We will continue to use the resources we have. Shortly after, the sheriff’s department released a statement that they are now looking for two missing hikers. Jin Chung, a 75-year-old man also from Los Angeles, was also missing. He was last seen at 6am on Sunday after carpooling up the mountain with two other people. The hikers took different routes and planned to meet at the car at 2 p.m., but Chung never showed up. The statement noted that “the strong wind” has “prohibited the use of helicopters” in the search. However, Chung’s ground search allowed rescuers to perform a secondary search of some of the previously searched areas to locate Sands, who has appeared in over 150 films and television shows. When they can safely operate helicopters and drones again, they use infrared devices to help with the search. Southern California has seen storms in recent weeks, making hiking conditions on the 10,068-foot peak dangerous and rescue efforts complicated. Earlier this month, a mother of four died after slipping more than 500 feet on Mount Baldy. The sheriff’s department had previously warned hikers to “stay away” from the area, saying it was “extremely dangerous” even for “experienced hikers”.

