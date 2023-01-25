Bollywood-inspired sunglasses to up your style game | PICTURES





Image source: IANS Discover Bollywood inspired sunglasses to buy now It’s mid-January, the sun is beating down and the days are sunny, it’s the perfect time to refresh your sunglasses. They’re not only a year-round staple, but one of the most essential accessories out there, so investing in a good pair is super important. To help you pick the best ones, we’ve curated a list of celebrity-approved styles from The Tinted Story. Rakul Preet Singh in heathered sunglasses (UV 400 protection) These are sunglasses for anyone who wants to make a statement. The Tinted Story half-rim glasses feature a unique two-tone design that is sure to turn heads. Price: Rs 1599/- Image source: IANS Rakul Preet Singh in Heather Sunglasses Shraddha Kapoor in Oyster Wayfarer sunglasses (UV 400 protection) These shades are perfect for a classic look that will never go out of style. Tinted lenses add a touch of personality and provide protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Price: Rs 1399/- Image source: IANS Shraddha Kapoor Oyster Wayfarer Sunglasses Malaika Arora in Ether sunglasses (UV 400 protection) It’s the perfect accessory for any sunny day. They feature a sleek square frame that is both sleek and modern. The lenses are tinted to help reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Price: Rs 1499/- Image source: IANS Malaika Arora in Ether Sunglasses Sharvari Wagh in Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection) Carol Cat Eye sunglasses are the perfect way to add a touch of glamor to any outfit. These stylish sunglasses are available in six different colors, so you can choose the perfect pair to complete your look. Price: Rs 1499/- Image source: IANS Sharvari Wagh in Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses Read: From leather jackets to boots, five stylish ways to incorporate winter’s favorite material into your look Shraddha Kapoor rectangular sunglasses in glossy ebony finish (UV400 protection) These are sure to warm up your look. With stunning colors and incredible quality, you can’t afford to miss the sumptuous hues that will let you express your unique style and stand out in the crowd. Price: Rs 1399/- Image source: IANS Shraddha Kapoor Rectangular Sunglasses in Shiny Ebony Finish Sonakshi Sinha in Magella sunglasses (UV 400 protection) These Magella sunglasses not only look great, but they also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. With four different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect pair for your style. And the pendant makes them even more special. Price: Rs 1499/- Image source: IANS Sonakshi Sinha in Magella sunglasses Tahir Raj Bhasin in Maverick Aviator Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection) Protect your eyes in this sunny season with our high quality fashionable aviator sunglasses. A stylish companion for all occasions! Price: Rs 2199/- Image source: IANS Tahir Raj Bhasin in Maverick Aviator Sunglasses Guru Randhawa in rectangular spy glasses (UV400 protection) Put on this sleek new design that not only lets you see the world, but also sees you. These glasses are designed to be chic and functional with UV 400 protection! Price: Rs 1299/- Image source: IANS Guru Randhawa in rectangular spy glasses To read: Kriti Sanon in Shehzada or Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, which style file is the best? Read more lifestyle news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/lifestyle/news/bollywood-inspired-sunglasses-to-up-your-style-game-photos-celebrity-fashion-photos-2023-01-24-841922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos