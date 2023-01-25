Julian Sands’ family speak out as search for missing actor continues





The family of Julian Sands, the British actor who disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy in California on January 13, have thanked the heroic search teams continuing the hunt with dogs, drones and infrared devices. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh ground conditions in the air to bring Julian back to the House, The Sands family wrote in a statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department on Tuesday.. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support, the family added. Sands, 65, known for his work in A Room With a View (1985) and Naked Lunch (1991), was reported missing by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz. He is one of two hikers missing in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to people. Last week’s avalanche hazard and dangerous trail conditions forced ground crews to halt their search Jan. 14, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times. The search then resumed and expanded to include helicopters, drones and infrared devices. As we enter day 11 of Julian Sands’ search for Mount Baldy, we are reminded of the determination and selflessness of everyone who contributed to this search. We will continue to use the resources we have. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023 We will continue to use the resources we have. the sheriffs department tweeted. The sheriff said last week that the department had conducted 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the past four weeks and warned that hiking there had become extremely dangerous. A few days later, on Sunday, another hiker went missing. Researchers looking for Jim Chung, 75, are revisiting many areas they have already combed through for Sands. Sands, who was born in Yorkshire but lives in Hollywood with his wife, has two children. When asked in 2020 what place made him happy, he would have said: Near a mountain top on a glorious cold morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/missing-actor-julian-sands-family-statement-on-search_n_63cfbe4fe4b01a436389555c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos