Universal Studios ‘Waterworld’ singer hospitalized





A stunt performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday after an incident at the theme parks Waterworld show, authorities said. Paramedics were called to the USH attraction at 2:09 p.m. Monday for a cardiac arrest emergency, said Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. When paramedics arrived, others were already performing CPR on the performer. Paramedics then transported him to a nearby hospital, Narvaez said. We can confirm that a performer with one of our longtime show vendors was taken to hospital following a stunt during a performance yesterday afternoon, and our Thoughts are with him as he receives treatment, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said Tuesday, declining to elaborate on how the incident unfolded or the man’s condition. Details surrounding the event are under review. Daisy Anguiano, a theme park guest who was in the audience, recounted KABC7-TV that she saw cast members pull the unconscious performer out of the water. She said the incident happened some time after the man fell off a tower and into the water while on fire, as part of the show’s finale. Everyone in the staff and crew are doing this together so they don’t let that person die, said Anguiano, who also recorded the incident on his phone. He was unconscious as he pulled him out of the water. She said the show was canceled and guests were escorted out. The long-running Waterworld stunt show based on the 1995 post-apocalyptic film of the same name opened months after the film’s release and remains among the parks’ most popular attractions. It features jet ski chase scenes, fiery explosions, a plane crash-landing, and a collapsing tower. A 2014 Los Angeles Times survey of amusement park injuries found that more than 90 visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood reported injuries from 2007 to 2012. Injuries ranged from joint pain, chipped teeth and lacerations to dizziness and convulsions. Data on injured performers or theme park employees was not included. In 2011, a small fire broke out in the now-defunct earthquake simulation, possibly due to faulty electrical wiring. And last April, firefighters had to rescue 11 patrons who became stranded in the parks the Transformers ride during a power outage. Monday’s incident comes weeks before the opening of USH’s Super Nintendo World, which promises to be the most interactive theme park ever. The attractions debut hit a snag earlier this month when its online presale system crashed, temporarily leaving annual pass holders in the dark.

