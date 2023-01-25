Directors like Yash Chopra who changed Bollywood





Art is only as good as the artist who creates it. While a movie requires a full crew to make, a great director is like the captain of the ship, making sure it doesn’t sink. Filmmakers who manage to translate their creative breakthrough into the films they make end up being visionaries. Here are 5 directors who fundamentally changed the shape of Indian cinema forever: 1. Ram Gopal Varma Often trolled for his comments and personal statements, once upon a time in the early 2000s, RGV breathed new life into cinema where most directors followed a basic script. With Urmila Matondkar as his muse, he made a variety of films in all genres, from rangeela & kya kiya love tune in drama/romance, to Bhut and Kaun in the horror genre; you can’t say he spoiled us with his buffet. 2. Ramanand Sagar Thanks to him, we grew up watching the Ramayana on TV. Not many people know, but he wrote the screenplay by Raj Kapoors To install Barsaat. He took the risk of making a spy thriller Aankhen with Dharmendra in 1968 and it was a risk that paid off. After a super successful stint in film, he diversified his portfolio and ventured into television. Job Ramayanahe also gave us great shows like Vikram Aur Betaal and Arif Laila. 3.Anurag Kashyap The beauty of Anurags’ work is that when you watch his movies, you just know his direction. It has carved out a storytelling niche for itself in a way that is all its own. Whether it’s adapting a classic and remaking it as Developer Dor do Wasseypur Gangs who chronicled the rustic workings of small towns, Anurag achieved what he touched. Not to mention, he has also given us some fantastic modern day tale love stories in the form of Manmarziyaan. 4. Yash Chopra The man who can easily be called the king of aesthetics and romance in the industry, Yash Chopra has come and conquered the territory of pushing the boundaries in terms of scale of operations and film sets. Everything was grand and grand with its staging, not to mention, beautiful too. He gave us gems like Chandni, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Damn. The actresses of the time felt they had made it big in Bollywood when they became a Yash Chopra heroine. 5. Guru Dutt One of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema, he was a pioneer and a visionary. His professional relationship with Dev Anand was the basis for starting his career, after Anand hired him for his company, Navketan. He gave us movies like paper flowers and Mr and Mrs 55. His film pyaasa is considered one of the best films of all time.

