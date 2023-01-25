Diversity at the Oscars: Asian actors make history with nominations





The 2023 Oscar nominations were mixed in terms of diversity — with no black actors nominated in the lead actor categories and women excluded for best director — but there was one particular milestone worth applauding. With nods to Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu (all for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”), the number of Asian acting nominees reached the most recognized in a single year to four candidates. This figure surpasses the 2004 lineup, which included Indian and Iranian actors Ben Kingsley and Shohreh Aghdashloo (both for “House of Sand and Fog”) and Japanese star Ken Watanabe (“The Last Samurai”). “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, was Best Picture with 11 nominations, many of which were of historic significance. The Daniels are the fifth duo nominated for directing, with Kwan’s nominations for directing and original screenplay marking the 13th occurrence of Asian filmmakers being recognized in each category. One of the few times a filmmaker is nominated for a “hat trick” (photo, director and screenplay), Kwan is the third Asian person after Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), who both won Oscars for directing and best picture. Until Tuesday, Merle Oberon was the only Asian woman nominated in the lead actress category – holding that title since ‘The Dark Angel’ (1935). Now Yeoh joins the roster, as the veteran Malaysian actor earned his first career nod for his performance as Laundromat owner Evelyn. It should be noted that Oberon’s South Asian and Maori heritage was not known until after his death in 1979. At 60, Yeoh is the second oldest acting Asian candidate, behind Yuh-Jung Youn, who was 73 when she was nominated and ultimately won Best Supporter. actress for “Minari” (2020). Other Asian talents recognized this year include director Domee Shi, whose “Turning Red” was among the five animated films nominated. This is the 10th consecutive year that an Asian filmmaker has been nominated in the category, the longest streak of Asian representations in any category. With a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, “Living” scribe Kazuo Ishiguro is the first Asian person and sixth Nobel laureate to be nominated for an Oscar. In the acting categories, of the 10 nominees for lead actress and supporting actress, five are from women of color: Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) , Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Chau (“The Whale”) and Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). It’s been 30 years since Bassett was nominated to play Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” (1993), and she’s back as the first Academy-nominated MCU actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Cuban de Armas star is just the fifth Latina nominated for Best Actress, a category that has yet to produce a winner in 95 years. She follows Fernanda Montenegro (“Central Station”), Salma Hayek (“Frida”), Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Maria Full of Grace”) and Yalitiza Aparicio (“Roma”). Quan and Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) portray men of color in the supporting actor race, both earning their first nominations. Henry is the only black male actor recognized by the Academy, with actors of color completely excluded from the main actor race and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) as main snubs in the main actress. Women may have been overlooked by Best Director, but there have been significant advancements across all 23 categories. “Women Talking” director Sarah Polley earned her second nomination for adapted screenplay — the only female nominated in the screenplay categories — with the film also being nominated for best picture. Cinematographer “Elvis” Mandy Walker became the third woman recognized in the category after Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) and Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”). Catherine Martin, who is married to director Baz Luhrmann, is nominated for three statuettes and is the first to be nominated for best picture, production design and costumes.

