Like all moviegoers who treat the Oscars like the Super Bowl, I set my alarm off early this morning for the annual Oscar nominations announcement. I also set my expectations for another year of disappointment. Although she was nominated for almost every trailblazing award, I braced myself for Jamie Lee Curtis‘ name not to call. Then, Allison Williams and Rice Ahmad began the announcement with the nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role, and to my delight, Ahmed announced Curtis as the nominee for her performance in Everything everywhere all at once. With his long-awaited first Oscar nomination, Jamie Lee Curtis has finally broken the gay diva’s Oscar curse.

Hollywood has snubbed gay-approved Hollywood divas in the past

In recent years, it’s become common for the Academy to overlook performances like Curtis’s despite their prominence throughout awards season. To hell with the For Your Consideration campaigns, iconic gay-approved Hollywood divas routinely fail to get a nod. In 2019, Toni Collette couldn’t own a nomination for Hereditary. In 2020, Jennifer Lopezit is Hustlers the fuss didn’t pay off. Last year, Lady Gaga failed to gag the Academy in Gucci House. Year after year, the gays are left to mourn as one of their beloved divas is left unnoticed by Oscar.

The disappointment with these oversights isn’t just about not seeing long-supported divas achieve Oscar glory. It’s also about not seeing recognition for performances that hone campiness to the level of prestige that, as a bonus, are crafted by women with a significant gay stanbase. The camp is, by nature, not an aesthetic of seriousness. In fact, many camp performances earn their camp status by being so serious that they amount to ridicule. And yet, each of the performances listed above manages to walk the tightrope between over-the-top fantasy and empathetic realism so perfectly that they’re both larger than life and down-to-earth.

Consider the two sides of Collette’s performance as Annie Graham in Hereditary. In one, Collette communicates the depths of the spiral of grief as Annie reels from the unexpected loss of her daughter. On the other, she portrays a possessed woman who, when taken out of context in the film, does ridiculous things like climb ceilings and chop off her head. Despite the exaggeration of Annie’s possessed behavior, Collette’s performance never veers too far into the hype as she grounds the character with genuine emotional resonance.

Although starring in wildly dissimilar films, Lopez and Gaga pull off a similar feat in Hustlers and Gucci House, respectively. Lopez’s performance as Ramona and Gaga’s as Patrizia epitomize their respective characters’ cunning and confidence, as well as their dimensionality. Significantly, each of these characters is also primed for the camp aesthetic register through their costumes and hairstyle. Ramona’s stage outfits and Patrizia’s wig parade push their characters to the limit of whimsy, but thanks to their emotionality, Lopez and Gaga keep their personas authentic.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar nomination is a win for Camp

With each of these performances overlooked, it seemed only reasonable that this curse would continue. Enter Curtis’ performance as Deirdre Beaubierdre, an IRS inspector whose limited mastery of power has replaced her capacity for love. On the aesthetic register, Curtis is ready for the appreciation of the camp. Deirdre’s choppy bucket hat, mustard turtleneck and canary vest create an instantly iconic character design that matches Deidre’s personality perfectly. In the initial universe of the film, Curtis brings Deirdre to life in an authentic way through a dotted line, frowning eyebrows and a condescending tone. Her authenticity grounds her character’s most over-the-top gestures, like when she hilariously and unexpectedly sucks up a jolt and aggressively throws it into a trash can, beautifully toeing the line between serious and superficial.

What makes Curtis’ performance so exceptional is that she’s able to balance these facets of her performance no matter how many alternate versions of her character she plays in the movie’s parallel universes. For example, in the world of hot dog fingers, Curtis manages to bring the necessary humorous touches to the scenario, while creating a real empathy for his character. It takes a masterful performance to bring audiences to tears as a character plays the piano with his toes, and Curtis certainly hones the ridiculousness of the moment into genuine emotion. Thank the Oscar gods that the Academy finally recognized such a finely tuned camp performance.

Let’s hope the Gay Diva Oscar curse is broken for good. This may be the start of a new era for gay people getting what they want at the Oscars, like five backdated Best Actress trophies for neve campbellor an honorary award for Achievement in Hunty for M3GAN. Most important, however, is that Curtis’ well-deserved nomination signals that the Academy recognizes the work of women who perfectly balance fantasy and reality on screen in a way that brings fantasy to our reality.