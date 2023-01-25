Adult Swim SMALLs Hot Future: Step Up meets Mad Max in Bollywood

After learning about the film last NovemberAWN was finally able to connect with Mike Anderson and Ryan Dickie, creators of hot futuretheir 3DCG animated short released on Adult Swim SMALLS, the networking platform that features original short content commissioned by emerging animators and comedic voices from around the world.

The goal of the Adult Swim SMALLS program is to find new voices in comedy and animation and give up-and-coming creators an entry point into the Adult Swim universe, notes Dave Hughes, executive producer and curator of Adult Swim SMALLS. Since its launch in 2018, the program has released over 300 short films worldwide.

It’s like Intensify meets madmax in Bollywood, the animation duo share the short film, a post-apocalyptic dance adventure set 1000 years in the future, where the dance is violent, and everything is hot and Johnny can’t find his girlfriend, and when the pace drops, no one is safe.

The 10-minute film was created in Epic Games Unreal Engine 5, capturing the video game cutscene look the creative team was going for. Although short-lived, the film was nonetheless considerably thought-provoking and involved.

Fans can find Adult Swim SMALLs on digital and linear platform networks and streaming on HBO Max. Watch hot future to Adult Swimming YouTube Channel or below, then learn more about some of the details and challenges of creating the short in Unreal Engine.

Production began with six months of writing, shot-listing, production design, and pre-production. Then comes the recording of the voice actors, a few weeks of mo-cap sessions, and finally, 18 months of putting everything together in Unreal – including the environment builds; 3D; texturing; find music; lock changes; fixing problems; fine-tune the animation; incorporating sound design; and VFX polish.

It was a marathon series of sprints in every department, Anderson and Dickie say. The team was small but mighty!

Anderson served as art director while Dickie handled cinematography and editing. Additionally, Anderson handled character design, lighting, animation, prop modeling, environment art, design, visual effects, and direction. general technical, while Dickie oversaw sound design and audio.

The team expanded beyond the duo, with Colin Alexander working on sound design and longtime collaborators Edwin Vargas and Mauro Trejos on technical direction and character rigging, respectively.

We teamed up with SuperAlloy for motion capture and facial capture, note Anderson and Dickie.Lauren Elly was our lead motion capture dance performer and choreographer. It was our first time working with her, and she is absolutely amazing. EP Alex Plapinger of Nice Try has supported from the start. Associate producers Brianna Sedor and Zac Swartout have been crucial partners. We were very lucky to have such talented collaborators to elevate the project from all angles.

Anderson has been using Unreal technology since 2018, bringing his vast experience and knowledge of its versatility and capabilities, making him a logical choice.

This project, in particular, is so much about creating kinetic energy between shots and timing the action to the beat of the music, so being able to see the whole sequence and adjust the timing instead of exporting shot post shot in separate editing software is a major game changer, say the duo. The real-time rendering workflow is so composed in Unreal, and it allows us to see the final aesthetic result without a long and expensive render.

They go on, having the ability to compose a shot and drop it right into the timeline is huge. The WYSIWYG interface and fast rendering means we can quickly iterate while still looking at the final product. Everything was integrated with source control through Perforce, so we could collaborate with contractors around the world, working on scenes simultaneously.

The team used Unreal Engine to build the project with the characters and props modeled in ZBrush. They leveraged XSens for motion capture and Faceware for facial capture. For rigging and animation they used Maya, with a fair amount of animation also done in Unreal using the newer UE5 tools.

Once we had all the elements together, we used Unreal to block the scenes, build the landscapes, compose all the shots and sequence the edit, Anderson and Dickie explain. We then exported into Adobe After Effects for additional visual effects and then finished from Adobe Premiere.

Every movie has an origin story, and hot futureIt started around 2016. Mike was writing a pitch for a tequila commercial and concocted a demo with a hulking anime character cutting some Bollywood moves, the pair note. He didn’t land on the pitch, but was inspired to build a world that mixes Bollywood, He-Man, Indian trap music and Fist of the North Star.

They keep going, there’s something fun about leaning on the road of fury-apocalypse style as a kind of positive change: in the future, of course, the world is hot, but everyone also now has hot bodies and with hot dance moves – and although it is violent, it is also a wide-open polyamorous scene. The bad guys are like supercharged, steroid-ridden Austin Powers. Johnnys fish out of water – he is fundamentally conservative, in conflict with a world that has moved on. It breaks him. He lost, trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube, trying to get his 2020 life back.

The project was ambitious from the start. According to the two, the opportunity to do something for Adult Swim was a dream come true, and we wanted to knock it out of the park. We had a small team and the resources were a bit tight so we had to figure out how to do it pretty much all on our own.

Despite their experience and skills, the project involved a steep learning curve; they conquered the many complex production processes through considerable trial and error.

Lots of late nights and early mornings, they reveal. Lots of dedication to fail and try again. In the end, these challenges added up to great satisfaction in seeing it all finally work on screen. There’s a confidence we’ve gained from being able to work through the tough parts of the process and maintaining our resolve to see it through to the end.

Adult Swim SMALLS continues to grow and promote original short form content. Hughes, Curator of Programs, adds, “We’re constantly on the lookout for creators with unique perspectives and approaches to both comedy and animation. We often contact artists directly to let them know about the program, but we also regularly receive unsolicited pitches from creators, artists, managers, etc., and these are reviewed internally by a small team for a possible green light for join the program. .