British actor still missing on California mountain after 11 days





It’s been 11 days since British actor Julian Sands disappeared while hiking the treacherous Mount Baldy in Southern California.

As search efforts continue, the actor’s family have shared a message of thanks for the “heroic” search teams on the mountain.

“Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian,” read the post, shared by the Sheriff’s Department on Twitter. It also listed the many search parties attempting to find Sands. Sands was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on January 13 after hiking the Baldy Bowl Trail in San Bernardino County, about 30 miles from Los Angeles. The British actor’s car was located on the mountain four days after the search began. Sands’ son, Henry Sands, also joined in the search by retracing the route he took with an experienced mountaineer. Cellphone pings from the actor’s iPhone showed he was nearing the summit of Mount Baldy at the time of his disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office. Taylor Reilly/Getty Images/Cavan Images RF Rescue efforts on the mountain were hampered by winter storms that hit California earlier this month. The sheriff’s office on Friday reported that evidence of avalanches in the area limited the search to the helicopter only, as authorities continue to attempt to locate Sands via his cellphone. “Detectives are working with the California Office of Emergency Services, which has additional forensic cellphone technology, to pinpoint an exact location,” the department said. in a report Friday. “So far, no actionable leads have been developed.” Mount Baldy, located in the San Gabriel Mountains, has been the site of several recent tragedies. Earlier this month a hiker died after sliding 700ft down the side of the mountain, the second of two fatalities in January alone. It is also the site of a perilous “ice fall” which has seen many hiking accidents and helicopter rescues. The 65-year-old actor, known for his roles in ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘A Room With a View’ and ’24’, is said to be an avid hiker and lives in the North Hollywood area.





