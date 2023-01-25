Naseeruddin Shah says Bollywood bubble will soon burst with films in other languages ​​doing well: Satyanash Hogaya Hai.





Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the best-known actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She has not only delivered amazing performances in movies and TV serials, but her work in theater includes a series of plays in English and Hindi as well as with her husband Naseeruddin Shah. Besides being a fantastic actress, the veteran actress never minces words when it comes to issues plaguing the industry. She and her husband Naseeruddin often share her honest opinions on issues such as nepotism, unequal salary structure in the industry and much more. Recently, Ratna Pathak Shah and her husband Naseeruddin Shah came to Jashn-e-Rekhta 2022 and discussed a wide range of topics. During the event, actress Sarabhai vs Sarabhai expressed her disappointment that the new generation of actors are not fluent in any language, as reported by ETimes. When I work with younger actors now, especially in movies, to keep it real, they have a very different schema. It’s unclear and in a tone. They eat their words and do not complete them. I hurt so much seeing this. And when you ask them to be clear, they will speak in pauses. They can’t do it smoothly, she said. Naseeruddin Shah went on to back Ratna Pathak Shah’s claim that with other languages ​​ruling the roost, the Bollywood bubble would soon burst. He then said that the industry is currently deteriorating at its worst. Satyanash hogaya hai. But hindi movie mein kuch bhi kahan behtar huyi hai. Today we don’t hear Urdu in our films. Previously, when the censorship board certificate came, Urdu was mentioned as the language. It was because the lyrics and shayaris were in that language, and even the writers came from Farsi (Persian) theater. This change can be seen today, there is no use of words in Urdu. Ab to behuda alfaaz hote hai. No one even cares about the movie’s title, since most of them are taken from old songs, the veteran actor said. For more Bollywood updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: Bhool Bhulaiyaas Manjulika on the subway? Woman scaring passengers in crazy outfit goes viral on social media, netizens react Mumbai Me Try Karo Didi Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

