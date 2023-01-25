Julian Sands’ family speak out as search for missing actor continues





Julian Sands’ family are “deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support” as the search for the missing actor continues. Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including A Room With a View, was reported missing Jan. 13 after hiking Mount Baldy in Southern California. “Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian,” the actor’s family said in a statement. statement mondayshared the sheriff’s department. They also thanked various “heroic” search teams “who are braving harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home”. “We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support,” Sands’ family added. Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands,disappeared on California’s treacherous mountain 1 week Search efforts for the 65-year-old actor began on January 13, but were halted and resumed due to a series of storms that created dangerous mountain conditions in the area. “As we enter day 11 of Julian Sands’ search for Mount Baldy, we are reminded of the determination and selflessness of everyone who contributed to this search. We will continue to use resources to our disposal,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday. The department released another statement on the itspress website, sharing that over the weekend “helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search, however, all tested negative for any signs of Sands.” “A high wind warning is currently in place and has prohibited the use of helicopters today,” they added. Previous:‘A Room With a View’ Actor Julian Sands Disappears After Mountain Hike in Southern California Since Sandswent’s disappearance, another Southern California resident has also been reported missing in the area. Search efforts began on Sunday for Jin Chung, a 75-year-old man, after he carpooled up Mount Baldy with a group and did not return to their meeting place on time agreed. “The ground search for Mr. Chung allowed for a secondary search of some of the areas previously searched as part of efforts to locate Mr. Sands,” the sheriff’s office said. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory’s 1985 British romance A Room With a View. He also had major roles in 1989’s Warlock, 1990’s Arachnophobia, 1991’s Naked Lunch, 1993’s Boxing Helena, and 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas. Sands worked steadily over the ensuing decades with smaller film and television roles. His most recent credit is in the 2022 horror film “Monday’s Ghosts,” according to IMDb. Contribute: The Associated Press Rapper Theophilus London ‘safe and sound’after being reported missing, says cousins

