Hollywood Bowl celebrates Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday with Long Story Short





Original Austin legend Willie Nelson completes his 89th ride around the sun on April 29. of the best talents in the music industry. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than to be surrounded by my family, friends and of course the fans who made it all possible,” Nelson said in a press release on the ‘event. It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists in such an iconic venue. Pictures:Willie Nelson in Austin over the years Who is playing Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90? The lineup features a veritable who’s who of musical icons who have been touched by the original outlaw and lifelong cannabis activist. Old guns like Neil Young and Tom Jones will be joined by current alt-country canon leaders like Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton and Orville Peck. Multi-genre graphic tops on the bill include Billy Strings, Miranda Lambert, Beck and Snoop Dogg. Texans heading to the California bash include Charley Crockett, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and Chicks. Here is the full schedule for the event: Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley. From Willie to Gary:How Austin Became the Live Music Capital of the World How much do the tickets cost ? Is there a presale? Ticket prices haven’t been announced, but expect them to be somewhere between the cheapest heist you can find in a very dodgy second-hand parking lot and your first-born. Here’s what the publicist has to say about the tickets: General public two-day passes go on sale at noon CST on Saturday, January 28 at ticketmaster.com. All eligible Capital One Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will have access to exclusive pre-sale tickets before the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 25. For full show details, including travel package information, go to willienelson90.com. Grammies:Austin artists Willie Nelson, Spoon, Asleep at the Wheel and Black Pumas earn nods Watch Willie Nelson at the Grammys next month The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 5. The Grammy performers have yet to be announced, but chances are Willie, who has three solo Grammy nominations and a nod to the Willie Nelson Family self-titled release, will be in attendance. building. The latter is a gospel album that features Nelson alongside his sister Bobbie, sons Lukas and Micah, and daughters Paula and Amy. Nelson is also up for best country solo performance for “Live Forever” from the Billy Joe Shaver tribute album released last year, and best country album for “A Beautiful Time.” The album’s opening track and lead single, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, is up for Best Country Song.

