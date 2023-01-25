Review: The star-crossed lovers tackle the story in ‘You People’ | Culture & Leisure

Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed don’t meet really cute. He jumps into the backseat of his red Mini Cooper, mistaking her for his Uber and she begins to hit him, thinking he is an intruder. Help me get attacked! she screams. He apologizes and offers to guide her out of Century City’s concrete maze.
This awkward initial struggle gives audiences a taste of what lies ahead in You Netflix people, which gleefully pricks the nation’s racial, religious, gender and generational wounds even as it gingerly tries to find a way forward.
Ezra and Amira will have to constantly fight for their love. There’s the fact that he’s white and she’s black. But there is also a religious divide: she is Muslim, he is Jewish. Then there’s the in-laws, both suspicious and deeply uncool.
I don’t know if it’s supposed to be that hard, says the bride-to-be, stunning Lauren London. Says groom-to-be, Jonah Hill, digging into his soulful side. I don’t think love is enough.”
Hill and darkish creator Kenya Barris penned a romantic comedy with teeth, a film that isn’t afraid to air long-simmering cultural grievances. A dinner with the lovers and the two sets of parents quickly turns too quickly to the subjects of the Holocaust and slavery. It’s a guess who’s coming to dinner for 2023.
So do you hang around the neighborhood all the time or do you just come here for our food and our women? Amira’s father, a wonderfully sharp Eddie Murphy, pointedly asks Ezra. The older man first appears wearing a Fred Hampton Was Murdered hoodie and is featured with the James Brown song The Payback. (His wife is played by an imperial Nia Long).
That Ezra, raised on hip-hop and embracing black culture, has trouble convincing Amira’s parents makes the struggle even more tragic. If you like something, you like it,” he says, rather naively. “I don’t think anyone should be put in a box, ever.
The Cohen parents are less overtly aggressive but no less obnoxious. Mother Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Father David Duchovny are both absolutely excellent because superficial progressives are fountains of microaggressions, mispronouncing Amira’s name or instantly wanting to tell her about Earvin Magic Johnson.
Mom loves to use quotes and blurts out that she thinks she’s fed up with the way the police act towards black people. Dad blurts out that he liked Pimp My Ride. There’s also a bit of physical humor that will make your teeth cringe.
Barris, who also directs, spaces the film into a series of interspersed sets like a TV show with visual breaks. The soundtrack includes Chitty Bang by Leikeli47, Stay High by Brittany Howard and Childish Gambino, Ice-T’s 6 N the Mornin’ and Andra Day’s Rise Up.
One of the film’s highlights is Sam Jay, who plays Ezra’s hysterical, straightforward best friend. (They have a discussion about the different chapters of Drake’s career that will make you laugh out loud). She also delivers one of the film’s most devastating lines, comparing black people to women who have been cheated on: No matter how badly we want to, we can’t forget what you’ve done and what you still do.
The stress begins to crack the couple, as if they internalize the strangeness on both sides. Ezra privately comments that Amira’s father is intense, causing him to push away any thought of the so-called angry black man. They argue over whether to have a rabbi or an imam oversee their marriage. Do you want me to face the bed towards Mecca? he taunts her.
Can these star-crossed lovers survive? You almost want to leave them in their pretty tent-blanket in the living room, sealed forever from all anger, misunderstanding and fear.
You People, a Netflix release that begins airing on Friday, is rated R for language, some sexual content and drug content. Duration: 118 minutes. Three out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.