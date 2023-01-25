2nd hiker missing on Mount Baldy, actor Julian Sands still nowhere to be found

Connect with us

The search continues on Mount Baldy for the missing hiker, British actor Julian Sands of North Hollywood. Sands was reported missing on Friday, January 13. A second hiker, Jin Chung, 75, from Los Angeles, was reported missing in the same area on January 22.

Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Mount Baldy on January 13. Search and rescue teams responded and began a search. However, hazardous weather conditions have hampered efforts since then.

Jin Chung

On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriffs Search and Rescue and Fontana Sheriffs Station were asked to search for missing hiker Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Chung was last seen around 6 a.m. He initially carpooled up Mount Baldy with two other people, but got separated from them when they arrived.

The group planned to meet at the vehicle at 2 p.m. However, as the other hikers regrouped, Chung did not return and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ground crews searched for Chung on Sunday evening. A ground search was scheduled for Monday, weather permitting.

A high wind warning was issued on Monday prohibiting the use of helicopters.

Julien Sands

Chung’s ground search enabled a secondary search of some of the previously searched areas to locate 65-year-old Sands.

The search for Sands continued over the weekend. Before the wind advisory, helicopters and drones equipped with infrared devices were used.

Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, was first reported missing by his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz, after embarking on a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains.

