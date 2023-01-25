



As the search continues for missing hiker and actor Julian Sands in the Mount Baldy area, a second search has begun for another missing hiker. Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Mount Baldy on January 13. Search and rescue teams responded and began a search. However, hazardous weather conditions have hampered efforts since then. Jin Chung On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriffs Search and Rescue and Fontana Sheriffs Station were asked to search for missing hiker Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles resident. Chung was last seen around 6 a.m. He initially carpooled up Mount Baldy with two other people, but got separated from them when they arrived. The group planned to meet at the vehicle at 2 p.m. However, as the other hikers regrouped, Chung did not return and has not been seen or heard from since. Ground crews searched for Chung on Sunday evening. A ground search was scheduled for Monday, weather permitting. A high wind warning was issued on Monday prohibiting the use of helicopters. Julien Sands Chung’s ground search enabled a secondary search of some of the previously searched areas to locate 65-year-old Sands. The search for Sands continued over the weekend. Before the wind advisory, helicopters and drones equipped with infrared devices were used. Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, was first reported missing by his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz, after embarking on a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. On Friday, sheriff’s officials reported that cellphone pings for January 14 and 15 were delayed and showed Sands’ movement on January 13. Evidence of avalanches was spotted on the west side of the slopes earlier in the week, delaying ground search and rescue efforts. Detectives worked with California Bureau of Emergency Services officials along with other cellphone forensic technology to pinpoint an exact location. No usable leads have been developed, authorities said. The sheriff’s department took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that the search for Sands is continuing and that the department will “continue to use the resources” available to it. The department also shared a statement from Sands’ family, who expressed their gratitude to the “heroic search teams” who continue to assist in the search for the missing British actor. Sands appeared in dozens of film and television roles and lived in the Los Angeles area for years with his wife. He is best known for his roles in films such as ‘A Room with a View’, ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘Warlock’, ‘Naked Lunch’ and ‘Leaving Las Vegas’. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Sands opened up about her fixation on mountaineering and the importance of embracing new adventures as she gets older. In another 2020 interview, Sands described himself as his happiest close to a mountaintop on a glorious cold morning. Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the missing hikers to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

