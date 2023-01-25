All everywhere, all at once leads 2023 Oscar nominations with 11 | Entertainment

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the 2023 Oscar nominations with 11 nods.
The shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (24.01.23) with the sci-fi blockbuster leading in categories including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and a joint nomination in the list of best director for Daniel Kwan. and Daniel Scheinert with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with nine nods each.
Austin Butler picked up a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’ and he will face Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’), Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) and Bill Nighy (“Live”).
Farrell’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both up for Best Supporting Actor for their roles in the film and they will face competition from Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)) and Ke Huy Quan (‘All Everywhere All At Once’).
Another ‘Banshees’ star, Kerry Condon, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress alongside Angela Bassett (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’), Hong Chau (‘The Whale’) with Jamie Lee Curtis in front of her “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. ‘ co-star Stephanie Hsu.
The Best Actress category is led by ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh, and she will face Cate Blanchett, who is nominated for her role in Tar, and Ana de Armas for her role in the Marilyn Monroe biopic. “Blonde” as well as Andrea Riseborough (‘To Leslie’) and Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’).
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert topped the Best Director category for “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” with “The Banshees of Inisherin’s Martin McDonagh.” They will fight for the trophy against Steven Spielberg (‘The Fabelmans’), Todd Field (‘Ta’r) and Ruben Ostlund (‘Triangle of Sadness’).
The coveted Best Picture category will pit ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ against ‘Banshees’ as well as the hit sequels ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Other category nominees include “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tar”, “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking”.
Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams hosted the nominations announcement presentation at the Academys Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, CA.
The 95th Academy Awards – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
The 2023 Oscar nominations are:
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Avatar: The Way of the Water”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
‘Everywhere All at once’
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Andrea Riseborough, ‘To Leslie’
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Cuseway”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everywhere All At Once’
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere At Once”
Stephanie Hsu, ‘Everywhere All At Once’
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere Everything At Once’
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Ruben Stlund, ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
‘Everywhere All at once’
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
‘In the west, nothing is new’
‘Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn’
Best International Feature Film
“All calm on the Western Front” (Germany)
‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina)
“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toros ‘Pinocchio’
‘Marcel the shell with shoes’
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“All Beauty and Bloodshed”
“A House Made of Shards”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
‘Everywhere All at once’
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”
Best Music (Original Score)
‘In the west, nothing is new
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
‘Everywhere All at once’
Best Music (Original Song)
‘Applause’, ‘Say it like a woman’
‘Hold My Hand’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Lift Me Up’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
‘It’s a life’, ‘Everything everywhere at once’
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Avatar: The Way of the Water”
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Avatar: The Way of the Water”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Avatar: The Way of the Water”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
‘Everywhere All at Once’
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
‘In the west, nothing is new’
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
“An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it”
Best Live Action Short
Documentary Short Subject
“The Elephant Whisperers”
‘How do you measure a year?’
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”