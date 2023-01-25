Lady Gaga and Rihanna Win Oscar Nominations for Best Original Song | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) Lady Gaga and Rihanna were nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday in the category for best original song that left out Taylor Swift.
Gaga was nominated for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, while Rihanna became nominated for the first time thanks to Lift Me Up, a song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music superstars will go head-to-head at the Oscars 2023 in March.
Swifts Carolina from where the Crawdads sing failed to secure a nomination in the category. The song was considered an Oscar hopeful after receiving nominations for other awards, including the Golden Globes.
Gaga co-wrote the song Top Gun with BloodPop, the ultra-talented songwriter-producer who has created songs for several big names including Madonna, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber. This is the fourth nomination for Gaga, who won an Oscar in 2019 for Shallow with Bradley Cooper.
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with a major twist on the ballad “Lift Me Up,” which was written as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020. She premiered the song with Tems, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Gransson, who won an Oscar four years ago for his work on the first Black Panther film.
This song touched a lot of people, Gransson said. It’s one of the great things you can do when you’re writing music. There are times when the music has a life outside of the film. He lives. It’s beautiful to see how it connects with people.”
Diane Warren received her 14th Oscar nomination thanks to her song Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. The prolific songwriter received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year.
It’s amazing to be appreciated by my peers again, said Warren, who stayed up all night at a pizza party with friends while waiting for nominations, just like she did last year. I never take nominations for granted.
Other nominees for Best Original Song are RRR’s MM Keeravaanis Naatu Naatu, which was written by Chandrabose, and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. This latest track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who along with his band Son Lux were also nominated for Best Original Score.
I feel like I’m on top of the world. It’s the best feeling, said Keeravaani, who added that he was not surprised by the appointment as he was very confident in his job.
Keeravaani said he hopes his nomination through the Oscars platform can shine a light on other Indian artists.
It is important so that more and more talented music and artists from my country can have a chance to get this kind of recognition, so that the world embraces Indian music more than ever, he said .
