



US Senator Amy Klobuchar said the hearing will focus on consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries and how it hurts customers.

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S. Senators fried Ticketmaster on Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its dramatic collapse last year during a concert ticket sale of Taylor Swift. US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, recalled riding in a friend’s car in high school to attend concerts by Led Zeppelin, The Cars and Aerosmith. These days, she said, ticket prices and fees have become so high that shows are too expensive for many fans. Klobuchar said ticket fees now average 27% of the cost of the ticket and can climb up to 75%. Klobuchar said Ticketmaster’s market dominance means it faces little pressure to innovate and improve. To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition,” Klobuchar said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year in more than 30 countries. About 70% of tickets to major concert venues in the United States are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data from a federal lawsuit filed by consumers last year. In mid-November, the Ticketmasters site crashed during a pre-sale event for the upcoming Swifts Stadium Tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks. Many people have lost tickets after waiting for hours in a line. Ticketmaster asked fans to sign up for the presale, and more than 3.5 million people did, a record for the company. Ticketmaster eventually canceled a planned ticket sale to the general public because it didn’t have enough inventory. In 2010, Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation, a Beverly Hills, California-based entertainment company that produces shows, festivals and concert tours. Live Nations President and CFO Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knew it had to do better. But Berchtold insisted that Ticketmaster does not set prices or service fees for tickets or decide how many tickets will go on sale. Service fees are set by the sites, he said; Live Nation owns only about 5% of US sites, he said. He also said that Ticketmaster hasn’t lost market share since its merger with Live Nation. Berchtold said the ticketing industry would like lawmakers to focus on the growing problem of ticket scalping and ban fraudulent practices, such as resellers offering tickets that are not yet officially on sale. He also said the industry should be more transparent about pricing and fees. The Minnesota Swifties said they were glad lawmakers were asking tough questions. Tommy To spent eight hours trying to get tickets for his girlfriend and friends. “It was a huge headache,” To said. “I feel like even to this day I still have PTSD when I watch concerts that are advertised for Minneapolis or sporting events. I returns to Ticketmaster as it is the only official supplier of these tickets.” In an interview with KARE 11, Senator Klobuchar said she was proud of how the hearing went and hoped it would lead to further action. “It was so bipartisan that if you closed your eyes, you wouldn’t really know which side of the aisle was asking questions,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “First, we’ve given the public a glimpse of what a monopoly really is. That’s why it was really important to get this out there publicly, to get the evidence of what we think is the Department of Justice’s investigation. Justice in progress. And finally, proposed legislation.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

