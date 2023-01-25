The real reason Kevin McCarthy put George Santos on the science committee





If the news that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy nominated Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to the Science Committee made you laugh, then cry, you’re not alone. This was also the reaction of Danielle Moodie, co-host of The Daily Beasts The New Anomaly political podcast, when she heard the news. First, she tells co-host Andy Levy that she laughed when she saw all the tweets making fun of Santos, who got caught up in a few inconsistencies, from his address to his name, to say the least. Then reality hit. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, embroiderer, Amazon Musicor Covered. I laughed so very hard. And then I thought, Oh my God, this man is going to be on the science committee. For example, don’t we realize how essential science is to where we are now? We’ve had a global health pandemic, we’ve got a climate change crisis, we’ve got all these things going on in the world that, you know, are coming back into this really important area. But let’s put Scooby-Doo! she tells Andy in this episode of the series. OK, you just named two things Republicans don’t believe in, Andy jokes. But he has a theory. Here’s Kevin McCarthy showing exactly what he thinks about science and what he thinks about this scientific committee. It’s like, well yes, throw George Santos on that. We don’t really need this committee anyway. No scientific problem threatens the entire planet. Everything is confirmed if you look at it from this point of view. It makes perfect sense, he adds. I also like that he’s on the small business committee, which just changed the name to the petty crooks committee. Also in this episode: Will Sommer, political reporter for The Daily Beast and host of the Fever Dreams podcast, joins to talk about the latest bizarre but highly entertaining Tory infighting, and this time it involves right-wing child actor Steven Crowder and his war against The Daily Cable. More! Beast Entertainment critic Nick Schager also joins the show to talk about the new documentary. Justice which made its last-minute debut at the Sundance Film Festival and focuses on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to Schager, there is a big bombshell to come out of the film. Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Amazon and embroiderer.

