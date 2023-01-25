North West men’s basketball outlasts Badgers in home win on the wire

When it comes to boxing, everyone loves a clean punch – a punch that leaves fans and commentators in awe, ending the fight sooner than expected.

But what could be better than an untimely silence? A back-and-forth contest that leaves everyone on the edge of their seat until the final horn.

That nervous – but exciting – feeling reverberated throughout the Welsh-Ryan Arena on Monday night, while Northwestern’s final punch (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) was enough to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) 66-63.

In a fight that was almost a three possession battle for 40 minutes, it was all about free throws and defensive strategy that pushed NU over the finish line with less than three minutes to go. At this point, Wisconsin had scored no points on the field while the Cats converted every shot from the charity strip.

“It was just kind of a war of attrition for both teams,” coach Chris Collins said. “It wasn’t the prettiest at times, but really proud of my team, and, you know, I thought we gutted it.”

The duel began in the first half, more precisely between the guard game of the two teams. At first, it was a pound-for-pound battle between senior redshirt guard Chase Audige and junior guard Jordan Davis for the Badgers. The two scored three of their team’s first five baskets, where Davis found the basket with ease twice and a three to cap his run, while Audige recovered his baskets with higher difficulty – two midfield fades. range in motion and another off screen. Three.

All tied nine to a piece, the contest continued to be controlled by guard play. At halftime, thanks to the scoop and scores from senior guard Boo Buie, and a few shots from junior guard Ty Berry and second-year guards Julian Roper II and Brooks Barnhizer, all but five of the Cats’ points came from guards. . Buie and Audige combined for 18 of NU’s 32 points, while Davis and Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn had 13 of the Badgers’ 26 points.

The Buie-Auidge duo proved even more impactful than in the first half. Of the 40 minutes, Buie and Auidge played 37 and 39 minutes respectively.

“We just have to do what we have to do to win, no matter what,” Audige said. “Our team and our coach trust us to make the plays on the stretch, and we trust our teammates to, you know, trust everyone in the program, to do what we have to do to win. “

Even with a six-point halftime lead and several possession leads in the first 20 minutes, the Cats were unable to push their lead into double digits, leaving the door open for the Badgers.

And that’s exactly what Wisconsin did coming out of the break. After a quick bucket to start the second half, Wisconsin freshman guard Connor Essegian hit a left corner three, bringing the game to a point. The Badgers weren’t finished yet, however, as Hepburn capped the run with a catch and fired three near the right wing, forcing Collins to call a timeout.

With the Badgers back-to-back body shots, the Cats looked faltering, and there were moments similar to this in the second half. After Roper II was injured in the first half and Berry injured in the second, the guard position was getting thinner and thinner.

On top of that, junior center Matthew Nicholson committed his fourth personal foul near the 10-minute mark and graduate forward Tydus Verhoeven committed a foul – not even a minute later – further limiting the options of the coach Collins.

However, the Cats fought back. Even in their small-ball lineup, they were able to continue to keep their attack and defence, gaining support from players outside of Buie and Audige as freshman forward Nick Martinelli stepping up to make quick plays in his opening minutes of play in almost two months.

That included a career high in minutes by Barnhizer, defending multiple positions and collecting buckets alongside senior forward Robbie Beran. Both scored seven points apiece in the second half. Berry also came back late in the second half.

“That’s one of the things this group has focused on since the start of the season is being able to handle adversity since last year,” Buie said. “We had a few breakdowns, and then we called time out, and we met and we just figured it out.”

Buie noted the importance of the first and last four minutes of each contest, highlighting its decisive impact on the final score.

This was especially true on Monday night, a battle to the wire where NU held a one-point lead with less than four minutes to go. And even when the clock hit the sub-minute mark, that belief continued as the Cats led 64-62, after Audige’s midrange failure and Wisconsin’s timeout.

As the two teams left their groups, the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd understood the magnitude of the possessions to come: fans on all three levels of the arena stood on their feet, waiting for the biggest moment of the game. Yet 10 seconds later the ball was in the hands of Beran, who skied for the rebound after the miss near the Hepburn baseline to seal the deal.

In the final three minutes of the game, while NU were able to score and convert every free throw, their defense didn’t allow a Wisconsin bucket, just two free throws – something they struggled with the entire game of. the conference, according to the coach. Collins. With their defensive lock game, the Cats final punch stunned the Badgers enough to put them away for good and secure the three-point victory.

“Being able to play good defense in the last three minutes was something that we really addressed in film work and in training,” Collins said. “It was good to see us doing a better job tonight.”

