Alec Baldwin’s accusation proves Hollywood has a security problem

The news that actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter after the tragic murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 underscored that Hollywood has a systemic security problem.

The Sante Fe (DA) District Attorney believes there is a realistic chance of convicting Baldwin of a crime involving criminal negligence or recklessness at the individual level. We have to remember that Baldwin faces charges, not the production company or the set supplier. This means, according to the DA, Baldwin’s personal actions (or failure to act where a duty exists) can amount to a higher level of negligence. This can only happen if there is a systemic security problem in Hollywood. And it is this culture that must change, towards a culture where security, creativity and commercialization not only co-exist, but actively support and reinforce each other.

I’m in my second decade working in Hollywood productions, and now I’m earning my JD degree from Irvine College of Law. Sometimes I feel like I live in two parallel worlds. Many lawyers are involved in film production, but most of them focus on the money, not the safety. Maximizing a customer’s revenue or profitability can sometimes mean that safety is not at the top of the list. But both should be top priorities.

Hollywood productions are actually no different from any other business operation. The same risks and laws apply—regarding workers’ compensation claims, litigation, and consequences for non-compliance. Although the risks are the same, as is the need for “active risk management”, the culture is different.

“The company” operates in its own universe, where informal networks, referrals, relationships and above all reputation are paramount. The desire not to “rock the boat” is real.

The Motion Picture Association, the industry self-regulatory body that represents five major motion picture studios (NBC, Paramount, Warner Bros., Walt Disney and Sony) does not have a safety section on its website. Maybe they should because there is clearly a problem. On set, deaths are rare but regular. Off set, the dangers are even greater, and the blame may still lie with the studios and productions involved.

The best example of these wider dangers was Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual abuse by 87 women. Clearly, self-regulation does not work and the organizations involved are paying the price. Weinstein’s actions led to the collapse of his studio, The Weinstein Company.

Creativity and conformity don’t always coexist easily. Focusing on the perfect shot comes more naturally to producers and directors than filling out a safety checklist. Hollywood pioneers focused on art, not law.

But in my experience, a culture of safety can first allow creatives (and I consider myself both a creative and a future lawyer) to unleash their passions.

It can also protect the future of the industry. Nobody in Hollywood wants another studio to file for bankruptcy because one of its executives had it drowned in litigation. Nobody wants productions to be delayed for years (Rust has been pending since October 2021; its budget is around $7 million, so the losses for the studio are probably in the seven-figure range).

Above all, no one wants the professionals who dedicate their lives to art and entertaining people around the world to lose their life or their mental or physical health because of the profession they have chosen.

All of this is totally avoidable. To protect the industry we love, safety must come first. When it doesn’t come first, we pay the price for delayed or even canceled productions. This happened during the outbreak of COVID-19 due to a lack of consistent safety compliance procedures. The only option was to stop the productions for almost a year. This didn’t need to happen – with the right testing, isolation and distancing measures, the movies could have continued to shoot, as they are now.

Safety is not limited to pandemics, sexual misconduct or firearm misfires. It’s a culture where keeping people safe, whether interns or stars, is as important as finishing a production on time and on budget.

Regardless of Baldwin’s verdict in New Mexico, Hollywood will remain guilty of failing to put safety first. And that must change.

Teresa Beardsley is CEO and Founder of LLC Security Compliance Serviceswhich provides a range of COVID-19 safety and prevention services in the entertainment industry.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.