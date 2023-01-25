Hollywood Reporter celebrates Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh as the first person in the category to ‘identify as Asian’





The Hollywood Reporter turned heads on social media on Tuesday with its tweet celebrating Michelle Yeoh for being the first “Asian-identifying” person to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning with Yeoh among the actors nominated for his performance in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Many media outlets celebrated Yeohs’ nomination as a diversity milestone, with The Hollywood Reporters’ description on Twitter being even more technical. “Michelle Yeoh has made history as the first person who identifies as Asian to be nominated for Best Actress at the #Oscars,” the tweet read. This awkward wording was also present in the article covering Yeohs’ nomination. 2023 OSCAR NOMINATIONS: ELVIS, ALL EVERYWHERE AT THE SAME TIME, TOP GUN: MAVERICK LEAD THE PACK “It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first leading role in a Hollywood film. And it took 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize an Asian-identifying woman in her category. for best actress,” editor Rebecca Sun wrote. Many Twitter users decried the Hollywood Reporter’s clumsy and possibly demeaning wording. “What,” replied conservative commentator Chad Felix Green. Actor Dawn Bennett wrote: “‘Identify as Asian’ Shes Asian. Who wrote this?” “She’s Asian, you weirdos,” said conservative film critic Jacob Airey. Federalist contributor Helen Raleigh joked, “What does it take to identify as Asian? Please share some tips. I want to make sure I’m doing this correctly.” CONSERVATIVE TWITTER CELEBRATES TOP GUN: BEST PICTURE NOMINATION MAVERICKS: WOKE IS UNSUSTAINABLE However, many other users defended the wording of the tweets, arguing that it was the correct description because there were former Oscar nominees who were also Asian but concealed their identities. NPR media analyst Eric Deggans wrote, “Those who criticize The Hollywood Reporter for the Asian-identified phrase in reference to Michelle Yeoh’s #Oscars2023 nomination fail to realize that there may be- to be had actresses nominated in the past who had to hide their non-white ethnicity to be successful. . THR phrased it correctly.” “People make jokes about Asian identity but that’s because people were hiding they were Asian because they had to survive amid extreme prejudice,” tweeted journalist Kim Horcher. Editor Tanya Chen wrote, “The background to this awkward identification as a dragging Asian language is actually really sad: Michelle Yeoh is the first woman to be nominated who identifies as Asian because an actress who has was first named in the 1930s hid her Asian ancestry and passed as white.” “There have been Oscar nominees in the past who hid their Asian heritage (Merle Oberon comes to mind) and non-Asian actors playing Asian/Asian Americans. This is actually a tweet intelligently worded,” commented Dan Saltzstein, editor of the New York Times. Freelance journalist Lindsey Wasson tweeted, “Saw identifies as an Asian trend and thinks Gwen Stefani gave another interview or something. Anyway, that awkward-sounding tweet phrasing is due to situations like Merle Oberon, who hid his ancestry (probably to, you know, get hired) and was appointed in 1936.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Hollywood Reporter article noted that Merle Oberon, who received a Best Actress nomination for her role in “The Dark Angel” in 1936, is an example of technicality. Sun wrote that although Oberon was the first Asian nominee for her category at the Oscars, she hid her ancestry and “came out as white”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/hollywood-reporter-celebrates-oscar-nominee-michelle-yeoh-first-person-category-identify-asian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos