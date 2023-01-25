Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are downsizing their Hollywood ownership





The historic Hollywood resort of two Oscar winners, actress Helen Mirren and director taylor hackfordjust relisted for $16,995,000. The couple originally put it on the market for $18,500,000 in 2021. The sprawling property can also be rented out for $39,995 per month. Anyone eyeing this remarkable property might be tempted to take a closer look now that it’s back at a reduced price. The Hollywood estate of Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford (Realtor.com) “In the Heart of Hollywood” This is an unparalleled opportunity to secure a 6.5 acre property in an incredible location near Hollywood Hills like no other, offering the ultimate in privacy and convenience, states Joyce Reywhich co-lists the property with Stephen Apelian. Both are Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property specialists affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty. “No other property offers beautiful surroundings, sophisticated style, exceptional views and supreme privacy, all in the heart of Hollywood,” says Rey. Balcony (Realtor.com) This is an iconic property in an iconic location. It sits right on the edge of Runyon Canyon, a hiking area featured in countless movies and TV shows, and offers spectacular views of the Los Angeles skyline. The commanding compound has 10,199 square feet of living space. The luxury main residence has five bedrooms and the guest house has three. There are 11 bathrooms in total. Front exterior (Realtor.com) Additionally, there is a five-car garage with an office and a loft-style apartment above, which could also be rented out. Speaking of rentals, the owners have been renting out this large estate for several years, at prices between $35,000 and $45,000 per month. Classically styled, the elegant estate is surrounded by centuries-old foliage highlighted by graceful palms and jacaranda trees. An inviting red front door invites you inside the main house, which features multiple fireplaces, French doors, wood floors, trim and wainscoting, jewel-toned rooms, and dazzling wallpaper. whimsical era with orchids and flamingos. Grand Entrance (Realtor.com) Living room with French doors (Realtor.com) Paneled bar (Realtor.com) Flamingo wallpaper (Realtor.com) The grounds are marked by elegant brick patios, a pool, lounging areas, and walking paths that take you through native California foliage that has bloomed for over a century. Path through native foliage (Realtor.com) Staged domain The elegant estate has had just four owners, all Hollywood luminaries. It was built in 1911 to Dustin Farnum, one of the first movie stars. After Farnum came journalist, columnist and film producer Marc Hellingerthe news of which gave rise to the film “The Roaring Twenties”, starring Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. Hellinger sold it to Gael Patrick, actress and executive producer of the original series Perry Mason. She was one of Hollywood’s first and greatest producers. Hackford and Mirren bought the estate from Patrick in the 1980s. Privacy and Security Backed by lush, natural parkland, this one-of-a-kind location is secured behind two gates and up a scenic driveway…” says Apelian. “In addition to location, views, and amenities, the best features are seclusion, security, and privacy. private enclave (Realtor.com) Hackford, 78, won an Oscar for his live-action short Teenage Father in 1979, then directed An Officer and a Gentleman, Against All Odds, and the Ray Charles biopic Ray. Mirren, 77, received an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Her next films include “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, “Fast X”, “Golda” and “Barbie”.

