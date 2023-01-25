Bollywoods hope to ride on the shoulders of Pathaans





The official INOX Movies Twitter account tweeted late Monday night, India is going crazy! A whopping 2.75 lakh of #Pathaan tickets sold till the weekend at all INOX cinemas in India! The theater channel has already declared Shah Rukh Khan’s star the biggest action blockbuster of 2023. Tickets for the film, which is out today on more than 4,000 screens across India, are selling for more than 2,000 rupees in some cinemas in the nation’s capital. Hopes are indeed high. Experts predict that the film will have a strong net box office (BO) collection on opening day of around Rs 40 crore, based on convincing advances. In the first weekend, they expect the YRF movie soundtrack collection which comes out in three languages ​​(Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) to hit Rs 110 crore without much trouble and even beat the opening of Brahmastra, starred by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra had opened with Rs 31 crore on Friday, September 9, 2022; rake Rs 35 crore on Saturday and Rs 38.50 crore on Sunday, to cross Rs 104 crore in its first weekend. By early morning of January 24, Siddharth Anand director had sold 4.19 lakh Day 1 tickets across PVR’s three national channels, Inox and Cinepolis, surpassing previous record holder Hindi flick War, who had sold 4 .10 lakh tickets, says film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Adarsh, the pecking order for Day 1 ticket sales is as follows: Baahubali2 (Hindi) 6.50 lakh; KGF2 (Hindi) 5.15 lakh; War 4.10 lakh; Hindostan thugs 3.46 lakh. The lifetime BO (net) collection can be in the wide range of Rs 250 crore, likely topping the upper end of our estimate, if positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity ensue, according to a report from Elara Capital. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR, said, “We have nearly 5 lakh admissions for the first long weekend of the film’s release. This will be the first SRK movie to open at 6 a.m. in PVR cinemas. We are seeing a growing preference to watch this movie in our premium formats like IMAX, ICE, 4DX and P [XL] and also in the southern market with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Brahmastra had crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in gross box office collection worldwide within the first two days of its release. Pathaan’s global ambitions aren’t small either. The film will be released in over 100 countries, the highest of any Indian film. In Germany, the film has already earned 150,000 euros with its advance booking, leaving behind the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 in that country that of 144,000 euros (Rs 1.2 crore). According to Elara Capital’s report, January 2023 was dismal as no movies performed well on the soundtrack except for some regional movies such as Vaaris and Tunival which reported steady performance in the South . With few large-scale regional/English films showing signs of strong collection in Hindi-language markets, reliance is high on pure Hindi content. We stand by our estimate that Hindi BO could recoup 80-85% of pre-Covid level BO revenue in Q4FY23, the report says. Agree with Dutta: Although regional films have performed exceptionally well post-pandemic, the underperformance of Hindi films due to multiple factors has impacted collections at an industry level. The trend is likely to change with a strong pipeline of Hindi films in 2023. follow us onTwitter,instagram,LinkedIn,Facebook

