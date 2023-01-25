Austin Butler Talks Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ 2023 Oscar Nomination – The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Best Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of his father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann. Elvis.

“[This role] seemed like it was this unclimbable mountain in front of me,” Butler said. The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday morning, after the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I was just focusing on one step at a time. And really, the thing for me was just to honor the life of this man and his family And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla [Presley] I got to see the movie and then I saw them for the first time afterwards… nothing I would ever do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie who is not here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.

Presley died Jan. 12 after a bout of cardiac arrest, just days after Butler won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his portrayal. His funeral was held on Sunday, attended by Butler and Luhrmann. Presley and his mother, Priscilla, were heavily involved in the making of the biopic and were always strong champions of Butler’s performance.

“She was the most direct and supportive person,” Butler said of Presley. “I know of all the times we’ve been able to celebrate together how we would celebrate today, you know, and I wish she and Elvis were here to live this time.”

He continued, “It really puts it into perspective where ultimately, the thing I’m most grateful for is that I got to spend the time I had with Lisa Marie, and also the time I I had to live for three years exploring his father’s life. When I see times like today or when I feel times like today, I really have to take a second to say to myself, ‘OK, this’ is something I have to be really grateful for.’ But nothing compares to that moment when I looked her in the eyes after seeing the movie for the first time, where she told me how much it meant to her. I will truly cherish that for the rest of my life.

Butler said the thing he is most proud of working on the film is not only portraying one of the most famous people of all time, but also overcoming his own personal fears.

“There were so many things I had to find in myself: I’m very shy,” he explained. “I didn’t dance or sing or enjoy being in front of large crowds, and so to overcome those fears, along with the arduous task of portraying one of the most recognized people who ever lived – because that there were so many ways of what could have gone wrong – it was this tightrope I walked on every day. To be here now, I feel relieved, grateful and joyful. The heights are truly high Right now the valleys are very low, but that’s what makes life dynamic.

Butler was nominated alongside Brendan Fraser (The whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Life) and Paul Mescal (After Sun).

“A lot of my heroes are my friends that I support,” he said. “I was really delighted to hear that my good friend Barry Keoghan had also been nominated today and Everything everywhere all at onceand Banshees … I also love Brendan and I’m so excited for him. I love Colin and he’s been really nice to me and Paul is a friend of mine, as well as Bill Nighy! It’s been a really wonderful part of this whole experience, being around all these other actors and artists, like Martin McDonagh – I’m so excited for him. There are many people; I could go on and on. I’m so proud of everyone, and so privileged and humbled to be included among them all.