Entertainment
Austin Butler Talks Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ 2023 Oscar Nomination – The Hollywood Reporter
Austin Butler opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Best Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of his father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann. Elvis.
“[This role] seemed like it was this unclimbable mountain in front of me,” Butler said. The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday morning, after the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I was just focusing on one step at a time. And really, the thing for me was just to honor the life of this man and his family And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla [Presley] I got to see the movie and then I saw them for the first time afterwards… nothing I would ever do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie who is not here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.
Presley died Jan. 12 after a bout of cardiac arrest, just days after Butler won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his portrayal. His funeral was held on Sunday, attended by Butler and Luhrmann. Presley and his mother, Priscilla, were heavily involved in the making of the biopic and were always strong champions of Butler’s performance.
“She was the most direct and supportive person,” Butler said of Presley. “I know of all the times we’ve been able to celebrate together how we would celebrate today, you know, and I wish she and Elvis were here to live this time.”
He continued, “It really puts it into perspective where ultimately, the thing I’m most grateful for is that I got to spend the time I had with Lisa Marie, and also the time I I had to live for three years exploring his father’s life. When I see times like today or when I feel times like today, I really have to take a second to say to myself, ‘OK, this’ is something I have to be really grateful for.’ But nothing compares to that moment when I looked her in the eyes after seeing the movie for the first time, where she told me how much it meant to her. I will truly cherish that for the rest of my life.
Butler said the thing he is most proud of working on the film is not only portraying one of the most famous people of all time, but also overcoming his own personal fears.
“There were so many things I had to find in myself: I’m very shy,” he explained. “I didn’t dance or sing or enjoy being in front of large crowds, and so to overcome those fears, along with the arduous task of portraying one of the most recognized people who ever lived – because that there were so many ways of what could have gone wrong – it was this tightrope I walked on every day. To be here now, I feel relieved, grateful and joyful. The heights are truly high Right now the valleys are very low, but that’s what makes life dynamic.
Butler was nominated alongside Brendan Fraser (The whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Life) and Paul Mescal (After Sun).
“A lot of my heroes are my friends that I support,” he said. “I was really delighted to hear that my good friend Barry Keoghan had also been nominated today and Everything everywhere all at onceand Banshees … I also love Brendan and I’m so excited for him. I love Colin and he’s been really nice to me and Paul is a friend of mine, as well as Bill Nighy! It’s been a really wonderful part of this whole experience, being around all these other actors and artists, like Martin McDonagh – I’m so excited for him. There are many people; I could go on and on. I’m so proud of everyone, and so privileged and humbled to be included among them all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/austin-butler-lisa-marie-presley-elvis-2023-oscar-nomination-1235308446/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Austin Butler Talks Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ 2023 Oscar Nomination – The Hollywood Reporter
- Following ChatGPT ‘Code Red’, Google Plans AI Search Demo: Report
- JNU warns against showing BBC documentary on PM Modi
- In-person community reading of The Pink Dress at Centenary UMC
- Australian Open tennis odds: Tommy Paul favorite vs. Ben Shelton in rare All-American Grand Slam men’s quarterfinal matchup
- Google cuts more than 1,800 California jobs, including massage therapists
- US to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
- The best designs from the Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2023 runways
- Technology is still hiring, but industry giants are paying to bet on the pandemic.
- ACC football transfer portal winners, losers: Florida State charges, QBs shuffle
- In Indonesia, there is no sexual recession!
- Google Stops Excluding Campaign Emails From Automatic Spam Detection