adidas Originals and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh team up to defy convention and hack old codes of luxury in latest Spring Summer’ 23 campaign

This season, adidas Originals opens the door to self-expression by unveiling a new campaign featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh. The Trefoil draws on the bold charm of Ranveer Singh to bring the streetwear mentality back to elite fashion, democratize access to culture and empower the next generation of icons. For Spring/Summer 2023, the three-stripe brand dresses the latest iterations of its Stan Smith shoe silhouette with its signature apparel offering, Blue Version. The result: a fashion icon reborn through the prism of the brand’s boldest sartorial expression.

Along with the collection’s arrival comes a striking campaign that follows as adidas Originals captures a retro-inspired opera house environment steeped in heritage. Captured by Errikos and House of Pixels, the dynamic visuals shatter the status quo and challenge preconceived notions of exclusivity by juxtaposing traditional luxury settings with playful shenanigans performed by the dynamic and effervescent Ranveer Singh as he takes the consumers through their journey. from the green room to the center of the stage. Every move Ranveer makes through the film challenges preconceived notions of exclusivity and luxury. It mostly hacks elite experiences and reframes them with inclusivity.

Wearing the latest iteration of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version clothing, he challenges society’s paradigms of dress codes and brings the streetwear mentality back into fashion. “The best you can be is an original,” Ranveer jokes as bright spotlights rain down on him and he enjoys the glow.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Gupta, Senior Brand Director, adidas, India said, “For nearly six decades, the Stan Smith sneaker has remained relevant and iconic, traversing various cross-cultural shifts. In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break fashion codes for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. Through our latest campaign with Ranveer Singh, we set the tone to elevate and reimagine our classic and iconic footwear franchise and further build the culture’s credibility with streetwear enthusiasts, consumers and next-generation icons.

Speaking about the campaign, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said: “Rules are always meant to be broken and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in tracing my own path, an unexpected and original, creative and authentic path. Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression, so I’m extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals, because this campaign really highlights my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time classic sneakers; and now that it’s opening up to a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule breakers, I hope to continue to inspire them with the Three Stripes”.

Going live on January 24, 2023, the campaign will come to life through an integrated social, digital, retail and online campaign. The new Spring/Summer Stan Smith collection styled with Blue Version is now available at www.adidas. co.in and select retailers across the country. The Stan Smith Millencon reconfigures the timeless silhouette with flowing lines and new dimensions, while a Trefoil badge on the heel creates an eye-catching look. At the same time, the Stan Smith Recon takes a stripped-down approach that says it all, without screaming. A leather upper sits atop a thicker natural rubber midsole, while smooth folded edges and minimal branding deliver a clean look. The Blue Version clothing collection, meanwhile, crosses 70s nightclub dance floors, runways, courts and everything in between taking iconic looks and twisting them for tomorrow. Key looks from the selection include: a sequined track top and matching shorts, a sequined bodysuit inspired by adidas’ signature Santiago fit lines and a bold biker jacket. The now instantly recognizable blue bird also returns as a mainstay of the collection’s color palette, this time juxtaposed with vibrant reds, blacks and whites.

About adidas Originals: Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas, one of the world’s premier sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel, adidas Originals is a style brand of life founded in 2001. With the adidas archives at its core, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on the courts and sports arenas through the prism of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo which was first used in 1972 and championed by those who continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as a pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

