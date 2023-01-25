This is how Shah Rukh Khan spends his time on his big Bollywood actor’s release day





It is Pathaan day. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s star Pathaan, produced under the YRF banner, will be on screen. The buzz surrounding the film is immense and the film is expected to revamp Bollywood’s boring fate at the box office. The advance reservations of tickets for the film are proof of this. All the hard work is going to pay off as audiences flock to theaters to watch Pathaan. But what will Shah Rukh Khan do on this special day? We know it. Also Read – Pathaan Collection at Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Film Breaks KGF 2 Records by Selling 5.56 Lakh Tickets on Release Day What will Shah Rukh Khan do on Pathaan’s release day? During an AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked King Khan about his plans. He was asked what he would do on Pathaan’s release day – whether he would check box office numbers or watch the film. Shah Rukh Khan had the best answer. He said he would spend the day with his children. He is a loving father and enjoys the company of his children. As soon as he has the opportunity to spend time with his little ones, he clings to them. Shah Rukh Khan has always put his family first and here he wins hearts again with his affection for his family. Also Read – Pathaan Quick Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham deliver delightful extravaganza Check out his tweet below: Kal principal sir apne baachon ke saath baithungabas. https://t.co/lnyfmZAppO Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his joy at the re-opening of several single screens due to the huge buzz surrounding Pathaan. He even shared the list on his Twitter account. Also Read – Pathaan Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Star Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Fans In Awe; call it a ‘cinematic joy’, ‘super duper hit’ All of Bachpan’s films have been seen on unique screens. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna and prayers karta hoonaap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your reopenings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023 The film’s first reviews are out and critics have nothing but good things to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. We wish Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and his team all the luck. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

