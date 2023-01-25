Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Bollywood celebrities send vows

Bollywood couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in the spotlight for a few days for their wedding. And finally, they got married on January 23 after dating long enough. In November 2021, Rahul shared a photo of Athiya on her birthday with a surprising note and made their relationship official. Since then, these are images and videos that have attracted a lot of attention on social networks. They got married in the presence of family and friends which took place at Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala. As soon as their photos appear on the Internet, people do not stop reacting. Celebrities also took to their social handles to wish the couple.

Athiya and Rahul’s dream wedding makes everyone aww. They opted for a pastel outfit. The love bird’s attire was chic. The newly married couple took to their Instagram and shared a collaborative post with their fans and family. In addition to the great photos, they wrote a nice rating. The note read, In your light, I learn to love Today, together with our dearest loved ones, we were married in the house that gave us immense joy and serenity. With hearts full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of unity.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and other celebs took to their official Instagram handles to congratulate the cute couple. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations @athiyashetty and @klrahul. I wish you both a lifetime of unity, immense love and light” with a red heart emoticon.

According to reports, the lovebirds got married in the presence of 100 guests. Few celebrity names were present at the ceremony, but it is said that the couple will hold a lavish reception ceremony in Mumbai following Suniel Shetty’s IPL confirmation.

