Entertainment
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Bollywood celebrities send vows
Bollywood couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in the spotlight for a few days for their wedding. And finally, they got married on January 23 after dating long enough. In November 2021, Rahul shared a photo of Athiya on her birthday with a surprising note and made their relationship official. Since then, these are images and videos that have attracted a lot of attention on social networks. They got married in the presence of family and friends which took place at Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala. As soon as their photos appear on the Internet, people do not stop reacting. Celebrities also took to their social handles to wish the couple.
Athiya and Rahul’s dream wedding makes everyone aww. They opted for a pastel outfit. The love bird’s attire was chic. The newly married couple took to their Instagram and shared a collaborative post with their fans and family. In addition to the great photos, they wrote a nice rating. The note read, In your light, I learn to love Today, together with our dearest loved ones, we were married in the house that gave us immense joy and serenity. With hearts full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of unity.
Many Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and other celebs took to their official Instagram handles to congratulate the cute couple. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations @athiyashetty and @klrahul. I wish you both a lifetime of unity, immense love and light” with a red heart emoticon.
Check everyone’s reaction here:
According to reports, the lovebirds got married in the presence of 100 guests. Few celebrity names were present at the ceremony, but it is said that the couple will hold a lavish reception ceremony in Mumbai following Suniel Shetty’s IPL confirmation.
To watch: Anubhav Singh Bassi mocks Ranbir Kapoors Flop movies and gets trolled
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/athiya-shetty-kl-rahul-wedding-anushka-sharma-alia-bhatt-other-celebs-send-wishes/158531/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Bollywood celebrities send vows
- Irina Shayk Defends Controversial Lion Head Dress, Kylie Jenner Faces Criticism Again Over Noose Necklace
- New rapid access addiction medicine clinic to open in downtown Winnipeg with $893,000 in provincial funding
- Trump calls Pence ‘an innocent man’ in response to leaks of classified documents
- Ranji trophy: Ravindra Jadeja makes cricket return with baby steps in bid to be fit for Australian series
- This is how Shah Rukh Khan spends his time on his big Bollywood actor’s release day
- Jokowi blames young marriage as one of the causes of stunting in Indonesia
- adidas Originals and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh team up to defy convention and hack old codes of luxury in latest Spring Summer’ 23 campaign
- JNU students face stone attack for watching BBC documentary on PM Modi on university campus
- ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Brings Major Changes to the Game’s Story
- UN chief calls for worldwide commitment to transform education
- 3 Houses Collapse As Earthquake Hits Nepal And Officials Are ‘Unable To Establish Communication With Other Districts’ | world News