Second missing hiker found on Mount Baldy in California as search for actor Julian Sands continues

Southern California rescue workers locate a 75-year-old hiker missing on the same mountain where the actor Julian Sands is still missing.

Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to the hospital with “weather-related injuries and a leg injury,” the sheriff’s department said, but was still able to get out of the woods “with some assistance.”

Chung was reported missing on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. He had carpooled up the mountain with two other people and planned to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m. the same day, but did not return, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday that Sands, 65, remains missing and “no evidence of his current location has been uncovered.”

Sands was first reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking Mount Baldy, located in the San Gabriel Mountains about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It borders LA and San Bernardino counties.

The department previously warned hikers to “stay away” from the Mount Baldy area.

“It’s extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers get in trouble,” the sheriff’s department said.

Earlier this month, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, mother of four, died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. She has been described by her friends and family as an experienced hiker.

Mount Baldy is covered in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images



Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory’s 1985 British romance, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in “Warlock” in 1989, “Arachnophobia” in 1990, “Naked Lunch” in 1991, “Boxing Helena” in 1993 and “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1995.

Sands worked steadily over the ensuing decades with smaller film and television roles.

