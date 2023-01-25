Neil Young, Bob Weir, Billy Strings and more will help Willie Nelson celebrate his 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl





Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place at the Los Angeles Historic Site on April 29-30. By Scott Bernstein January 24, 2023 • 6:26 a.m. PST

A stacked star lineup has been put together for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a two-night concert honoring the outlaw country icon’s 90th birthday to be held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29 and 30. Neil Young, Bob Weir, The Chicks, Warren Haynes and Billy Strings are among those joining Willie to perform at the historic site. Sturgill Simpson, Rosanne Cash, Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Beck, The Lumineers, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Lukas Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones and norah jones are also on board for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90. Allison Russell, Charley Crocket, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Les Frères Avett and Ziggy Marley complete the initial composition. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks. The two-day passes will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Buy tickets for Willie Nelson 90 through Ticketmaster. Additionally, travel packages are available that include accommodation, gifts, and tickets for both nights. Follow this link for more information. Willie Nelson turns 90 on April 29, the first night of the event. I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than to be surrounded by my family, friends and of course the fans who made it all possible,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists in such an iconic venue. Organized by Blackbird Presents, Willie Nelson 90 executive producers are Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency. The event marks Neil Young’s first confirmed live public performance since the pandemic began.

