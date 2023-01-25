Angela Bassett becomes the first Marvel actor nominated for an Oscar





LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Angela Bassett made history on Tuesday as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda. After being nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Bassett paid tribute to the character she portrayed. Wakanda Forever Queen Ramonda is a character that resonated with me because she is a mother and leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her grieving family, Bassett said in a statement. Bassett is a favorite to win at the Oscars on March 12, having already picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award for the role. The film earned four more nominations, including for visual effects and costume design. Bassett was previously nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Disney’s Black Panther sequel sold around $330 million in tickets and set a November record in the United States and Canada. In the sequel, the character King T’Challa dies in the opening, a script change made after actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming began. Marvel decided not to recast T’Challa. Instead, writer and director Ryan Coogler crafted a script that puts the female characters front and center. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day, Bassett said. His nomination challenges a long-held belief held by many big names in Hollywood, including directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantinothat Marvel movies aren’t real cinema. They feel closer to amusement parks than movies as I’ve known and loved them all my life, and ultimately I don’t think they’re movies, Scorsese wrote: in the New York Times in 2019, ignite the backlash. Despite that kind of criticism, the first Black Panther won three Oscars after earning seven Oscar nominations in 2019, including the first Best Picture nomination for a superhero film. Bassett is joined in the category by fellow nominees Hong Chau from The Whale, Kerry Condon from The Banshees of Inisherin, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Berkrot Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/angela-bassett-becomes-marvels-first-actor-nominated-an-oscar-2023-01-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos